Knicks vs. Pelicans Bold Predictions: Jalen Brunson Assist Takeover

The New York Knicks travel to New Orleans on Monday night as heavy 8.5-point favorites against a struggling Pelicans squad. The Knicks are flying high with a 22-9 record and sit comfortably as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, New Orleans is drowning at 8-25, ranking 15th in the Western Conference. This matchup screams potential blowout, but the Knicks are dealing with some key injuries that could make things interesting.

New York just survived a thriller in Atlanta, escaping with a 128-125 victory where Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 70 points. Brunson is averaging 29.5 points per game this season while shooting 48% from the field.

However, the Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson and Josh Hart due to ankle injuries. The Pelicans are in complete free fall with three straight losses and barely managing 119 points per game at home.

Jayesh Pagar, On SI staff writer

Brunson Dishes 10+ Assists in a Facilitator Masterclass

With Josh Hart sidelined, Jalen Brunson will need to take on more playmaking responsibilities against New Orleans' porous defense. Brunson is averaging 6.4 assists per game this season, but expect him to approach double digits tonight.

The Pelicans rank among the league's worst defensive teams. Brunson will exploit their defensive breakdowns by setting up KAT, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges for easy buckets. His ability to penetrate and create will be the difference maker.

OG Anunoby Locks Down Pelicans' Best Scorer

OG Anunoby has been sensational since returning from his nine-game hamstring injury absence, recording multiple steals in three straight games. He's averaging 1.8 steals since his return and has been a defensive anchor for the Knicks.

Against a Pelicans team lacking offensive firepower, expect Anunoby to completely shut down their primary scorer while contributing 18+ points on the other end. The Knicks are 11-4 when OG plays this season, and his two-way impact will be crucial.

Knicks Win Comfortably But Game Goes Over 245

Despite the Knicks' solid defensive rating of 115.2 this season, this game will hit over 245 points. Both teams will push the pace in transition, and the Pelicans' defensive struggles will allow New York to score freely.

Expect a final score around 130-120 in favor of the Knicks. KAT and Brunson will combine for 60+ points, and the depth players will feast against New Orleans' depleted roster. The Knicks cover the spread easily in a high-scoring affair that showcases their offensive firepower.

Henry Brown, On SI staff writer

The New Orleans Pelicans aren't the same beached whale that they looked like at the start of the season, actually taking home a few hard-fought wins in recent weeks, but I predict that the New York Knicks will prevail as the away team.

That's not to say it'll be an easy contest; the Pelicans have lost back-to-back games within 10 points of the winning score, and they won five straight not long before that. With that being said, though, the Knicks are rolling. They're starting whoever they want to see if rookies and less-proven role players can replicate the impact of some rotational regulars, while still having all their stars healthy. I'm thinking a surprisingly-tight 120-116 win in New Orleans.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!