Knicks’ Josh Hart Shuts Down Hater and Backs It Up

Not everyone in New York is buying into Josh Hart, and Hart made it very clear he does not care. The New York Knicks guard had a quick response for one fan who publicly questioned his spot on the roster, and he picked the perfect night to say it.

The exchange happened on X on February 27. A fan posted that they "despise" Josh Hart being on the Knicks' roster. Hart had a simple reply with just four words: "Welp deal with it."

Welp deal with it https://t.co/zG8TUCj8Q5 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 27, 2026

It is the kind of response you would expect from Hart. He has never shied away from criticism, and he has been vocal throughout his Knicks tenure, often speaking alongside Jalen Brunson on their shared podcast.

The frustration from some fans is not hard to understand. Under new head coach Mike Brown, Hart started the year coming off the bench before working his way back into the starting five. His season averages of 11.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists are solid, but his role and fit in Brown's system has been a talking point all season.

What made his clap-back land differently, though, was the timing. Hart posted it the same night he suited up and helped the Knicks blow out the Milwaukee Bucks 127-98, finishing with 12 points as New York improved to 38-22.

Why Josh Hart Still Matters to the Knicks' Playoff Push

Since arriving in New York in 2023, Hart has been one of the reliable players on this roster. In 2023-24, he averaged 10.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists and also recorded six triple-doubles.

The following season, he took a clear step up with 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists, becoming the first Knick to average 42-plus minutes per game in a postseason since 2004.

This season started difficult. Brown initially benched him in fourth quarters before the two worked it out privately. Over his last 10 games, Hart has averaged 13.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, which shows the kind of player he can be when settled.

The bigger picture, though, is that the Knicks have been inconsistent all season. They went from a 23-9 start and an NBA Cup win to a painful 2-9 slump, and have been going back and forth ever since. Hart himself acknowledged it recently, saying the team is still trying to figure out its identity with roughly 20 games left in the regular season.

That is where Hart needs to be more than just reliable. He guards multiple positions, crashes the boards harder than most guards in the league, and brings physical energy that this team will need in the playoffs. But for the Knicks to actually take that next step, their role players, Hart included, will need to show up more consistently than they have.

He told his haters to deal with it. Now he has to back that up every night.

