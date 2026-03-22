Knicks Have Zero Excuses After Wizards Injury Report

The New York Knicks are sitting at 46-25 and seem to be chasing the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, just behind the Boston Celtics.

The game at Madison Square Garden presents what may be the most comfortable opportunity left on the schedule, but comfortable does not mean free. Against a Washington Wizards team shattered by injuries, the Knicks must come out sharp, hungry, and with zero excuses.



Washington's Injury Crisis Is Historic

Playing​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ at 16-54, the Wizards already out of playoff contention, are coming to MSG with a very heavy injury report, probably one of the worst of the season.

Eight major players are listed OUT, which will leave Washington with almost nothing to ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌field:

Trae Young: Out (Low back pain; Right quad contusion)

Alex Sarr: Out (Left big toe capsulitis)

D'Angelo Russell: Out

Cam Whitmore: Out (Right shoulder deep vein thrombosis)

Kyshawn George: Out (Left elbow sprain)

Tre Johnson: Out (Right foot sprain)

Anthony Davis: Out (Left finger sprain)

Leaky Black: Out (Left ankle sprain)

Knicks Must Monitor Their Own Injury Concerns

New York is not fully healthy either, and Coach Mike Brown must manage his roster intelligently heading into the playoff stretch:

Miles McBride: Out (Pelvic; Core Muscle Surgery)

Landry Shamet: Out (Right knee soreness)

Hart was listed as questionable heading into tonight, but Brown confirmed he will play. With the playoffs a few weeks away, sitting him against a shorthanded Wizards team would have made complete sense. Brown chose otherwise.

The Wizards' injured roster is the main reason why this decision is very ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌simple.

How the Knicks Can Seize This Moment

Feb 3, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles the ball in front of Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

This ‍game is not just about getting that win and putting points in the standings table. The Knicks have been showing a pattern of slow starts on a regular basis which cannot be the case tonight, under any circumstances.

With Washington unable to generate pressure from its best players, a key Knicks starter, whether Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, or OG Anunoby, must deliver a dominant first quarter and set the tone immediately.

The key for New York to end up as the No. 2 seed lies in securing victories in all those games where wins are possible. A sluggish display against the 16-54 Wizards would be totally unacceptable and harmful to the players' developing confidence.

The Knicks have won five straight for a reason, they cannot let this gift go to waste.

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