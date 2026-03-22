Knicks Get Encouraging Injury Update Ahead of Wizards Game

The New York Knicks have been managing Josh Hart's health carefully over the past few weeks, and heading into tonight's home game against the Washington Wizards, they got some welcome news. Hart is good to go.

Ian Begley reported on X that Hart will play tonight against Washington, with head coach Mike Brown confirming the availability: "Josh Hart (jumper's knee) will play tonight vs WAS, Mike Brown says."

Josh Hart (runner’s knee) will play tonight vs WAS, Mike Brown says — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 22, 2026

That confirmation matters more than it might seem, because Hart has barely been healthy this month. He sat out games in Utah and Indiana with left knee soreness, then came back to put up a career-high 33 points against the Indiana Pacers, only to be shut down again with right knee patellofemoral syndrome for the Nets game. Three different knee-related issues in a matter of weeks.

And that is just March. Earlier in the season, Hart missed time with a sprained right ankle over the holidays, then dealt with a lower back contusion on a Western road trip. For a player who relies on physicality and effort more than most, that is a lot of mileage to absorb in one season.

Josh Hart Returns but Knicks Fans Should Temper Expectations vs Wizards

So Hart is back, and the opponent tonight could not be more favorable on paper. The Wizards are 16-54 and in full tank mode, with Alex Sarr heading into the game questionable and Anthony Davis yet to suit up all season due to a hand injury. Washington is shorthanded and not particularly motivated to compete.

But Knicks fans have seen this movie before. Just a few games ago against the Nets, another bottom-tier opponent, New York scored a season-low 14 points in the first quarter, trailed by 13 at halftime, blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead, and barely held on 93-92. A 17-0 Brooklyn run in the fourth nearly flipped the result. Against a team that was 17-53.

The Knicks will likely get the win tonight. But this recent stretch has shown a pattern of playing down to weaker competition before eventually pulling through. Hart being back helps, but do not expect a wire-to-wire blowout.

With 11 games left, New York is 46-25 and sitting third in the East. Against a depleted Wizards team, this was genuinely a game Hart could have sat out to give his knee more rest. But he is in, and getting through tonight healthy is the only thing that really matters here.

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