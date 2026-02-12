Takeaways From Knicks' Dominant Win Over 76ers

Now the New York Knicks can go on break. All-Star break, that is.

The Knicks absolutely demolished their division rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers, 138-89 in Philadelphia last night. Knick fans flooded Xfinity Mobile Arena, and it was a positive sight to see going into the All-Star break for the “blue and orange”.

Here are some takeaways to look at:

Jose Alvarado Stole The Show

At the NBA trade deadline, the Knicks didn’t make any major moves to add to an already championship-caliber roster. However, they landed a piece that they needed to push them in the right direction with hometown New York kid Jose Alvarado.

With Knicks guard Deuce “Miles” McBride set to miss significant time due to core muscle surgery, they were going to need someone to replace the bench scoring that he would bring while also maintaining the toughness.

He did both.

Feb 11, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Alvarado, vs. the Sixers, scored a team-high 26 points and had five steals coming off the bench for the Knicks. However, Alvarado’s value went further than the stats with 55 seconds left in the first quarter. 76ers forward Trendon Wafford committed a hard foul on Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, which the newly acquired Knick didn’t appreciate.

Feels like the first time in a long damn time we see a Knicks player stand up for a teammate. Jose Alvarado, we have been waiting for you. pic.twitter.com/6CrOrUTUzC — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 12, 2026

The city of New York appreciates effort and heart, and when they see it, they will reward you for it. Knicks fans throughout the arena chanted Alvarado's name when the Knicks were up by nearly 50 points with seven minutes left in the game.

"JOSE! JOSE!" 🗣️



Jose Alvarado chants erupt in Philly 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OFhaCECrcB — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 12, 2026

This could well be a playoff matchup

The Knicks and Sixers have created somewhat of a rivalry over the past two seasons. In the 2024 playoffs, the Knicks defeated the Sixers in six games. This season, they have split the season series 2-2, which could mean there could be a score to settle later.

If the playoffs started today, the two would face off in a No. 3 vs. No. 6 matchup in terms of their respective seeds. When healthy, both teams are pretty similar with multiple dynamic scoring guards, All-Star centers, solid wings, and good scoring production coming off the bench.

In the aftermath of this game, there doesn’t seem to be any love lost amongst the two teams, and if the standings continue to trend in the same direction, than we could see one of the more entertaining matchups of the first round for the second time in the last three years.

