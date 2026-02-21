Three Bold Predictions for Knicks vs. Rockets

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks will be back at Madison Square Garden tonight against the Houston Rockets. After a brutal 126-111 defeat to the Detroit Pistons, in which they shot a terrible 23% from beyond the arc and just refused to adjust, New York simply cannot afford to let another sluggish game slip away.

The Knicks (35-21) could be considered favorites in this game, but laziness has a habit of hurting this team at the most inopportune times.

Houston (34-20) is coming to MSG on a five-game road winning streak, and they are capable of exposing undisciplined basketball.

Even though Steven Adams (ankle) and Fred VanVleet (torn ACL) are out, the Rockets are far from easy opponents.

Kevin Durant is putting up 26 points per game, and Alperen Sengun dominates the paint with 20.5 points and 9.2 rebounds. This is a real ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌challenge.

Going​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ against the length of Houston is a nightmare, Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Durant combine to make scoring at the rim an extremely tough task.

The Knicks' best weapon in this situation is the pick-and-roll with KAT and Robinson: attack if the way is clear, pass it to the corner if it is not.

Brunson and Bridges must punish open shots and not settle for contested pull-ups like they did against Detroit.

Robinson Grabs 7+ Offensive Rebounds

Jan 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) warms up prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

As​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Adams is injured, Sengun is the only real big man in Houston.

Robinson, grabbing 3.7 offensive rebounds per game on average, and snatching seven against the Nets in January, is going to make sure that every missed shot near the basket is punished.

In case he is fit and full of energy, the Rockets will have no solution for his destructive ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌force.

KAT Drops a Double-Double

Towns​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is averaging nearly 12 rebounds per game this season, which is among the top figures in the whole league.

Since Adams will not be there to block the lane, he will get easy opportunities both inside and outside while Sengun runs around covering other players. Scoring a double-double almost feels guaranteed in this ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌game.

Brunson Erupts for 32+ Points

Just​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ after putting up 30 points against Detroit, Brunson's skill in the mid-range and his knack for drawing fouls make him practically unbeatable.

With the MSG crowd completely behind him and a redemption story on the line, Brunson will be all over the court the entire game.

Fix the three-point shooting, play disciplined defense, and New York wins this at home. Repeat the Pistons effort, and Durant and Sengun will make them pay.​

Prediction: Knicks 114, Rockets 108.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!