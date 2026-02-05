Wizards Showed Interest in Knicks Star Before Anthony Davis Trade

The New York Knicks have been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

They have been actively shopping veteran forward Guerschon Yabusele, who has been a poor fit for Mike Brown’s system after signing as a free agent last summer. However, there are obstacles to overcome because of the player option he has for the 2026-27 campaign.

Pacome Dadiet is another name that has been floated as a potential trade piece along with second-round picks. However, an eye-opening rumor was shared by Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report during a stream on YouTube.

The Knicks were reportedly contacted by the Washington Wizards, inquiring about the availability of Karl-Anthony Towns.

Wizards called Knicks about Karl-Anthony Towns

Feb 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“I’d also heard that the Wizards have not reported this anywhere yet or written this anywhere yet. I’d also heard the Wizards called New York in a similar capacity about this type of framework for Karl-Anthony Towns,” Fischer said, starting at the 1:52 mark of the stream.

Those talks must not have progressed very far because the Wizards pivoted to a truly shocking blockbuster deal.

Ahead of the deadline on Feb. 4, Washington acquired Anthony Davis from the Dallas Mavericks along with Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell and Dante Exum. Heading to the Mavericks in exchange are Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, two future first-round picks and three second-round picks.

BREAKING: The Dallas Mavericks are trading 10-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell and Dante Exum to the Washington Wizards for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, 2 first-round picks and 3 second-rounders, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/sfrQQubI5i — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2026

After acquiring Trae Young earlier in the season, the future outlook of the Wizards has changed drastically. Adding two All-Stars to the team certainly raises their ceiling along with talented youngsters such as Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson and Kyshawn George.

Knicks fans will be keeping a close eye on Washington because New York owns their 2026 first-round draft pick. Alas, the pick is top-eight protected, and it looks as if the Wizards are going to do everything in their power to ensure they can retain that selection.

If their first-round pick lands inside the top eight, the Knicks will receive two second-round picks instead in 2026 and 2027. The 2027 selection doesn’t have nearly as much value when taking into account that they will have two All-Stars and potentially another high lottery pick on the roster.

As for the Towns rumor, it would have been shocking to see New York trade its All-Star big man in a deal ahead of the deadline. They are looking to contend for a title, and trading him for some draft picks and salary cap filler would have certainly worsened the team’s odds of competing.

The Knicks do now have an idea of what Towns’s value around the league may be if they remain in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes and need to stockpile more assets and draft capital.

