Knicks Players to Monitor As Trade Deadline Draws Closer

What once projected to be a sleepy midseason trading rush has been nothing but in recent days.

The Eastern Conference has been rocked by a few major trades with a day to go before the final swap deadline, particularly with the Cleveland Cavaliers providing their core one last chance in acquiring James Harden at the expense of longtime franchise focal point Darius Garland. And that may not even be the biggest trade of the month, with Giannis Antetokounmpo still hanging in limbo hoping for trade packages to come together and save the Milwaukee Bucks star from his own bleak situation.

The New York Knicks, conversely, are playing their cards with unusual patience. Rumors have certainly persisted as to whether they'll make a sudden move to make the big trade and bolster their championship odds, but their ongoing seven-game heater has calmed the nerves of fans at just the right time. The defense has been rock-steady, and Karl-Anthony Towns has contributed just enough to assure doubters that he can, in fact, help this team win when his mind is right.

Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

He would have required more thought than any seemingly-expendable player on the Knicks' roster, as he can look forward to an average annual salary of $55 million over his next two years (assuming he opts for an extension over the player option awaiting him in 2027-28). Several of his lower-earning teammates, though, could still be moved in the coming hours.

Miles McBride

"Deuce" has been one of the more beloved Knicks of the competitive 2020s, one of the rare homegrown New York prospects still left on his team of mostly-hired guns.

He's been one of the best 3&D perimeter players in the league through the first half of the 2025-26 season, let alone his own team. Aside from knocking down 42% of his 6.9 nightly long-range attempts, McBride's boosting the Knicks' net rating from 3.13 to 10.85 whenever he steps onto the court thanks to dogged outside defense and a prevalent understanding of what to do with the ball in his hands.

Jan 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) brings the ball up court against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With that being said, McBride's contract is tradable enough for the Knicks to potentially dangle him in a move. He signed a three-year, $13 million extension that went into effect last season, but no player they could get back for that price would be as impactful on the court as he's been, the rare Knicks role player who's understood his place in the scheme all along in playing his part to perfection.

He's now missed four consecutive games with a nagging ankle injury, and did not make the trip with the rest of the squad down to Washington D.C. for the Knicks' blowout 132-101 win over the Wizards with the deadline's clock ticking.

Guerschon Yabusele

While McBride's security is largely speculation at this point, with the Knicks only likely to deal the young guard if something of extreme desire emerges, Guerschon Yabusele is a dead man walking.

He's as aware of the uncertainty of trade season as anyone, having spent two months fielding a nonstop slew of questions about how he's handling the constant rumors. The marquee free agent signing never fit into the depths of New York's rotation, seemingly-unable to make an impact in a reserve role while failing to impress as a perimeter shooter as well as on defense.

🇬🇧🇫🇷 Voice in french, subtitles in english : Guerschon Yabusele about his current situation



« I think we will soon know...I'm open to everything. I'm 30 yo, this is my 12th year. It would be dumb to close any door about any league in the world... Maybe the NBA doesn't want me » pic.twitter.com/podXcGO2Bq — Tom Compayrot (@Tom_Cprt) February 4, 2026

Luckily for the Knicks, he, too, agreed on a cheap option, inking for two years and just over $11 million over the summer. The squad lacks any sort of leverage, though, meaning he'll likely require some tastier assets to travel with him in the event of a trade. That could mean a second-round pick, suddenly meaningful given the organization's lack of tradable firsts, McBride, or another Knicks deep cut.

Sophomore Selections

Players like Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet may also benefit from sleeping with one eye open, as they, too, could be used to sweeten a hypothetical Yabusele swap.

They're each talented, having flashed their respective highlights occasionally since joining the franchise following the 2024 NBA Draft, but the Knicks aren't patient enough to throw these guys into the deep end with enough consistency for them to develop as trusted rotational options on the fly.

Jan 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kolek's had chances, popping off for a few big nationally-televised performances in the latter days of 2025, but his streaky shot and lack of traditional size will continue holding him back amidst his quest to earn a healthy dosage of minutes on a nightly basis. Dadiet, conversely, has been as stapled to the bench as any rostered New Yorker, making occasional trips to the G League-affiliated Westchester Knicks while he's handcuffed behind a number of more game-ready wings.

Their team is looking to win now, and they'll be sure to consider sending less-proven prospects packing if they have a shot at another ready-made contributor. These are tense times for end-of-bench guys all around the NBA, and these Knicks are no different.

