Knicks Hit Problem in Guerschon Yabusele Trade Talks With Spurs

After a brutal stretch in which the New York Knicks lost nine out of 11 games, they have gotten things back on track.

The Knicks are now riding a four-game winning streak, which is the second-longest currently in the NBA behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets, who have each won five straight games.

Their turnaround in performance could not have come at a better time. With the NBA trade deadline only a week away, rumors have been all over the place about what the team is going to do.

While some fans would love to see a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo get done, the Knicks will be hard-pressed to get a deal of such magnitude completed ahead of the deadline. Instead, they could look to improve on the fringes, bringing in a player to help bolster the rotation.

Spurs do not want to take on Guerschon Yabusele's contract

Jan 7, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) warms up before the game against the LA Clippers at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Short on tradeable assets, one player who has been heavily involved in trade rumors is Guerschon Yabusele. His signing last summer was viewed positively by analysts and fans alike, but he has not been a good fit under new head coach Mike Brown.

One of the teams with which the Knicks have engaged in trade talks is the San Antonio Spurs. It is easy to connect the dots as to why the Western Conference contenders could be interested in Yabusele, as he played on the French national team with their star, Victor Wembanyama.

However, negotiations between the teams have seemingly hit a snag. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Spurs don’t want to acquire the veteran forward for one major reason: his contract.

Yabusele signed a two-year deal with New York last summer. The second year of that contract is a player's option worth $5.78 million, and San Antonio is currently unwilling to take that on, per Scotto.

"There was also trade chatter of a Yabusele and Dadiet package for Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan, but San Antonio was not willing to take on Yabusele’s $5.78 million player option for next season, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote.

Given his level of production thus far during the 2025-26 campaign, it seems like a foregone conclusion that he will exercise that option.

Guerschon Yabusele has been major disappointment for Knicks

Jan 2, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) reacts after getting injured in the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

It is hard to envision him declining that option to hit free agency in a few months with his current level of production. He is averaging 2.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game, being in and out of the rotation. His shooting splits have plummeted to .393/.294/.667 after producing an impressive .501/.380/.725 split in his return to the NBA during the 2024-25 campaign.

This isn’t the same player who was producing night in and night out for the Philadelphia 76ers last season, falling woefully short of expectations. As a result, the Knicks have explored different avenues to flip him for a player who can address some of their needs, but that is proving to be easier said than done.

Even attaching former first-round pick Pacome Dadiet wasn’t enough incentive for the Spurs. Another sweetener, such as draft pick compensation, could get San Antonio back to the negotiating table.

However, New York could also explore alternative options. Nick Richards of the Phoenix Suns, Jose Alvardo and Yves Missi of the New Orleans Pelicans and Naji Marshall of the Dallas Mavericks have all been mentioned as potential targets for the Knicks.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!