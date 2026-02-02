Knicks Have New Obstacle in Giannis Antetokounmpo Pursuit

It should come as little surprise that the New York Knicks are one of the teams that are expected to be a part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes in trade talks with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rumors swirled that the Knicks had an exclusive negotiating window with the Bucks last summer to discuss a deal, but nothing came to fruition. With the future of the former MVP in Milwaukee being up in the air, trade rumors are swirling once again.

Getting a deal done before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5 will be incredibly challenging. Antetokounmpo is currently sidelined by a calf injury, and it would behoove the Bucks to wait until the summer.

At that point, they would know the 2026 NBA Draft order, and teams would have more assets available to put into a package. New York would have access to some more draft capital as well, but they have bigger issues arising when it comes to putting together a competitive package.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges lacking value around NBA

Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) slaps hands with center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

To land Antetokounmpo, the Knicks would have to part ways with some of their core members of the roster. Karl-Anthony Towns would presumably be on the move, and Mikal Bridges has come up as another name to keep an eye on in potential three-team deals.

However, it would be fair to wonder if moving those two would even be enough for New York to get a deal done. According to league sources who spoke with James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, that duo isn’t viewed in a very positive light.

Towns and Bridges' perceived value around the league has lessened since being acquired by the Knicks. New York used a lot of premium assets to acquire both players, including draft picks and rotation players.

"...To get close to what the Bucks are asking for, New York would need to trade two or three players in its starting lineup, most likely OG Anunoby, Bridges and/or Towns," Edwards wrote. "The latter two, per multiple league sources, aren’t believed to have the same value today as when the Knicks traded for them, so that could be a hurdle in itself. It’s unclear if the Knicks and [James] Dolan are willing to give up their hopes of making the finals this season in order to acquire Antetokounmpo sooner rather than later."

Monetarily, Towns and Bridges make sense to be part of a trade to bring Antetokounmpo to the Big Apple. However, if teams around the league are viewing the Knicks duo in such a low light, making a blockbuster has become that much more challenging.

OG Anunoby emerging as Knicks best asset

Jan 30, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) passes the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If New York is determined to bring the former MVP on board, OG Anunoby could be the key. He is viewed by many as the team’s best asset outside of star point guard Jalen Brunson.

This will certainly be something worth keeping an eye on. Antetokounmpo getting traded, whether it is ahead of the deadline this week or this summer, would change the landscape of the NBA.

The Knicks would certainly love to add the former MVP, but with each update, the odds of them making a deal seemingly shrink. Short of Antetokounmpo demanding a trade to New York, they don’t look to have the assets to match what other teams can offer.

