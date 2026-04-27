3 Likely Mike Brown Replacements as Knicks Firing Buzz Ramps Up

The Knicks' troublesome start to the NBA playoffs has put an even bigger spotlight on head coach Mike Brown. Maddening lineup decisions and being content to let Karl-Anthony Towns take a backseat have made this series closer than it should've been, raising legitimate questions about Brown's ability to lead a championship team.

Though Brown's adjustments paid dividends in Game 4, the reality is this matchup could truly go either way. That's frightening on its own considering New York's talent, and doubly so when an even bigger challenge awaits this roster if it advances.

While there's no official reporting on Brown losing job security so far, there is plenty of growing speculation on this front, which requires a look at who could be a replacement option this offseason.

1. Billy Donovan

Billy Donovan's split from the Bulls puts him likely at the top of the list for any team searching for a veteran HC this offseason. He's spent the last 11 seasons at the helm of franchises, setting him apart from fellow older candidates who have been in assistant roles or entirely removed from the NBA.

He touts plenty of playoff experience, including five straight postseason trips with the Thunder and taking OKC to Game 7 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals.

He's also shown he's able to adapt to whatever talent is given to him, as evidenced by his successful 2019-20 season with OKC despite the losses of Russell Westbrook and Paul George (and earlier exit of Kevin Durant). That's not even to mention all the trials and tribulations Chicago's front office has put him through over the last six years.

New York could've gone with a fresher face to succeed Thibodeau, but it instead went with a known commodity in Brown despite the potential drawbacks. It's easy to see the team going down that path again, especially with championship aspirations hanging over this roster.

In Donovan, the Knicks would get a coach who's seen almost everything at this point in his NBA career and has a history of managing star personalities. His reputation for being extremely well-liked in locker rooms would also be valuable in case NY makes another coaching change and players start to feel the pressure of their Finals mindset.

2. James Borrego

James Borrego ticks several boxes for New York in the event of another coaching shakeup. He's got the experience as a head coach in both full-time and interim roles. He's also widely regarded as a smart offensive mind who's improved that side of the ball at every stop. His work connecting with guys and getting the most out of role players is attractive as well.

That makes it no surprise that he was among the candidates with Brown last hiring cycle for the Knicks. But now, Borrego is coming off of serving as the Pelicans' interim head coach for 70 games this season. Though New Orleans is picking in the lottery, Borrego was also dealing with a hodgepodge of a roster and several key absences, but still was able to squeeze 24 wins out in spite of the circumstances.

Though Borrego has yet to make the playoffs as a head coach, he had two stints with the Spurs and was on staff for their 2005 and 2007 championships, so he's familiar with that environment at the very least. The Gregg Popovich coaching tree has been incredibly fruitful, and Borrego could make the most out of an opportunity to lead the most talented (by far) roster of his career if he landed in the Big Apple.

3. Micah Nori

Even though New York may lean toward a vet on the bench, there's still room for a rookie head coach to change some minds.

After all, teams have been rewarded for taking chances on less experienced leaders in the past. Nick Nurse, Tyronn Lue and Steve Kerr all won championships in their first year as head coaches, bringing a much-needed new perspective to their franchises to get the most out of championship-caliber rosters.

Meanwhile, OKC's Mark Daigneault was given room to grow alongside his roster after making the jump from assistant, and the Thunder look smarter by the day for that decision.

All of this means the Knicks have to consider a rookie head coach. Luckily, there's no shortage of talented assistants up for grabs this cycle, with Minnesota's Micah Nori as one of the best choices.

Nori's been voted the top assistant coach by GMs over the last two seasons, showing the immense respect and recognizable impact he's made in a support role. He's been praised for his ability to connect with stars, as his strong relationships with both Nikola Jokić and Anthony Edwards show he can get along with almost anyone.

Even more interesting is the fact Nori was a key cog in Towns' development when he was with the Timberwolves. We've seen teams hire coaches based on previous ties to a top player. The fact New York is being given more evidence in these playoffs to no longer neglect KAT as a primary option, too, only adds to the appeal of bringing in Nori.

He is also someone the team talked to before hiring Brown last offseason, so he's clearly got ownership's attention. That also signals a rookie head coach isn't totally off the table, and Nori's influence on both sides of the ball in Minnesota is a reason to take a chance despite the unknowns.