One Center Door Has Closed on Knicks But Another Just Opened

As the Knicks speed toward a post-Mitchell Robinson reality, the main point of discussion is now on who New York could pursue to replace him if his exit fears come true. Though there's a few higher-upside trade targets around the league, teams may be unwilling to help out the defending champs.

That means the Knicks could be resigned to combing the depths of an unspectacular center free-agent market. But ahead of that possibility, New York has already seen one potential option come off of the board, while another is now in play.

Knicks won't be signing Al Horford...

On Thursday, it was reported that well-traveled big man Al Horford is returning to the Warriors on a two-year, $14 million deal. Horford was a potential candidate for the Knicks given he had a player option for the 2026-27 season, but he's declining that in favor of this longer-term deal with Golden State.

Golden State's Al Horford is declining his player option and intends to sign a new two-year, $14 million deal to stay with the Warriors, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Horford, 40, becomes only the 13th player in NBA history to reach 20 seasons. pic.twitter.com/Tuu4oYb9hV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2026

Though Horford wasn't the most exciting name for New York, he would've checked off several boxes. He's averaged 9.0 ppg and 6.0 rpg over the last four seasons, which is notable given that came while being age 36-39. He also knows what it takes to win a championship, making the playoff-tested center a great match for the Knicks on their quest to repeat.

The Warriors, fresh off of a Play-In Tournament exit, are clearly not the cream of the crop in the West as power has shifted to the next generation. Horford could've declined his option in favor of taking less on another title contender to go out with a championship before retiring, which set him up as a possibility for New York.

That said, Golden State was aggressive to keep Horford by offering a fully guaranteed $14 million over two seasons. This could speak to how much they value him, or being less high on the other big men available.

Regardless, it's something New York likely wouldn't have ever entertained. A guaranteed $7 million for a 41-year-old Horford in 2027-28 is a questionable decision on its own, and the Knicks are mostly looking for one-year bargains, so any prior Horford speculation feels foolish given his market turned out much stronger than expected.

...but Kevon Looney is now available

However, a new theoretical fit has just emerged for New York as well on the heels of Horford being crossed of. The Pelicans are set to decline the $8 million team option on center Kevon Looney, per Chris Haynes, which would put another former champ on the market.

Of course, Looney helped the Warriors capture three rings during their dynasty’s run. While never being much of a scorer, Looney thrived doing the dirty work for Golden State, highlighted by a 2022-23 campaign that saw him average 7.0 points and an impressive 9.3 rebounds per game, with 3.3 of those being offensive.

Even as he approaches 30, Looney's remained a strong presence in the paint as a reserve. In 2024-25, he notched 4.5 ppg and 6.1 rpg (2.4 offensive) across just 15.0 mpg. This past season, he posted 2.8 ppg and 5.6 rpg (in 14.7 mpg) while being limited to just 24 appearances.

Aside from shot-blocking, the biggest hole the Knicks need to fill if Robinson departs is rebounding, including on the offensive end. Looney is clearly capable of providing that, even if he leaves some size to be desired at only 6-foot-9.

"Two names league sources brought up in connection to the Knicks as possible replacements for Robinson are Nick Richards and Kevon Looney."



- @BrettSiegelNBA https://t.co/yZIFNYHTS3 pic.twitter.com/MyN9gYDIyk — KnicksFeed & the Big Steppers (@knickzfeed) June 27, 2026

Looney is a further fit given the fact he shouldn't command much on the open market after an injury hampered him this past season. With over $50 million in career earnings, he's someone who should be open to taking around the veteran minimum, which is right where New York's going to be shopping.

If the Knicks do believe in him as a Robinson replacement, they'll also have a major role to offer in talks, which could play a bigger part in negotiations than money or even sway him to take this job instead of another.

Also, New York could sign Looney with just the chance to compete for the main backup job, while adding another veteran and/or re-signing Ariel Hukporti. That'd allow the team to keep its options open and explore several candidates for Robinson's successor, while providing flexibility for further reinforcements near the trade deadline.

The Knicks' center reshaping doesn't need to stop at signing Looney. Instead, he could just be one of a couple players Mike Brown utilizes if the team tries to replace Robinson by committee.