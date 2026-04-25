One Knicks Draft Target Becoming Obvious in the Playoffs

It's very obvious in the New York Knicks' series against the Atlanta Hawks, which they are currently facing a 2-1 deficit after consecutive losses, that this team has a massive big man problem. And no, the solution is not in-house.

Mike Brown has made it clear that Mitchell Robinson isn't capable of filling the role he's looking for next to Karl-Anthony Towns, or in KAT's stead, for more than 15 minutes per game in a playoff series. Tom Thibodeau trusted him more and was the best thing to happen to Robinson's career. Of course, Thibs is gone.

With Robinson a free agent this summer, it seems the writing is on the wall for him to find his second NBA home after seven years in New York. Someone out there could use a rim-protector with elite lob-finishing abilities as their starting pivot. The Knicks don't have that role to offer, and Robinson's price tag won't be justifiable, just as the organization didn't find Isaiah Hartenstein's in 2024.

With the MLE to use, but likely better off being used on a wing if Mikal Bridges' fall from grace is permanent, the NBA draft could offer New York the chance to effectively replace Robinson in the frontcourt.

Henri Veesaar is an Obvious Target After Declaring For Draft

North Carolina Tar Heels big man Henri Veesaar was a question mark for the NBA draft until Friday, when he finally declared, leaving a massive hole in Chapel Hill for new UNC headman Mike Malone to handle.

The Second Team All-ACC big man had eye-popping stats at UNC this past season: 17 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, converting at a 60.8% clip from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc. A true seven-footer, he can provide more yeoman, but similarly effective, shot-blocking and buckets within five feet of the rim that Robinson was pitching in.

New York needs cheap talent with all the big deals on the books. Even if they were to somehow find a taker for a bigger contract like Bridges or OG Anunoby. Veesaar could be a late-round draft steal that turns into a long-term starter if his skillset fits with Towns'.

We'll see what the Knicks do at the draft. If they bow out of the postseason early against the Hawks, perhaps they'll have multiple first-round picks to use after some rebuilding-focused transactions.

And even then, Veesaar should be a target late in the first round, because that's the kind of player who fits into any situation.