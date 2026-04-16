Pre-Playoffs Knicks Mock Draft Lands Old-School Big in NY

Even though playoff preparations are fully underway, the Knicks' front office has plenty of draft homework to also get to work on with the offseason starting at any moment. New York has already begun working out prospects with the regular season over in anticipation of June's event, where Leon Rose and company have three picks.

Even if NY doesn't make any big changes to its starting lineup, this draft will be important for improving the team's depth in case this same core runs it back in 2026-27.

Luckily for New York, there are several prospects who fit that bill in their current range.

Round 1, Pick 24: Motiejus Krivas, Center, Arizona

One likely spot of the roster New York will be addressing this offseason is their backup center. Re-signing Mitchell Robinson would restrict the Knicks' already-tight cap situation even further, and he could see a bump in role if he goes elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent.

Considering how useful Robinson's skill set is, and the fact his presence is already a talking point because of how it could shape the upcoming Hawks series, Rose doesn't need to stray too far from this mold.

In that case, enter Arizona's Motiejus Krivas. He is a physically imposing presence at 7-foot-2, 260 pounds. He makes full use of his size to impact the game on the boards (8.2 rebounds per game as a junior, including 3.1 on the offensive glass) and defensively (1.9 BPG in 2025-26). His defensive impact is particularly alluring, as his per-40 averages work out to 3.0 blocks and 1.1 steals.

Krivas will not likely fill the desire for another floor-spacing Knick big, considering he only attempted 13 threes this entire season and none before that. But that also works in New York's favor, as not every team can accommodate a more traditional big.

Meanwhile, he could slide right into Robinson's old shoes and continue the Knicks' size advantage that helps create fits in certain matchups.

Round 2, Pick 31: Juke Harris, Wing, Wake Forest

Wake Forest forward Juke Harris brings the ball up court. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

New York has found success on the bench from its reserve wings in 2025-26, with Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson both doing double SG/SF duty. Shamet, in particular, has become a valued member of the second unit, seeing 23.0 minutes per game while shooting a combined 39.4% from three since joining New York.

However, his bounce-back season (9.3 PPG, up from 5.7 in 2024-25) has put him on the league-wide radar again, which will likely get in the way of another Knicks return on a meager one-year deal. Clarkson is sure to have interest as well given his pedigree as a top sixth man, and his smaller role in the Big Apple may prompt him to seek out larger opportunities.

That makes targeting a wing who could contribute quickly another key for the draft, and Wake Forest's Juke Harris could fill that need.

Harris has had a meteoric rise over the past season, going from a role player for the Deacons to their top weapon. He's gone from 6.1 PPG as a freshman to 21.4 this past campaign, which ranked No. 14 in the country. His improved confidence as a shooter is apparent as well, hoisting up 7.4 attempts a game, though his conversion rate (33.2%) leaves room for improvement.

At 6-foot-7, Harris offers great modern NBA size to play at either SG or SF, providing NY with another flexible piece. He's also shown he's willing to do the dirty work, as evidenced by his 6.5 RPG and 1.1 steals per contest, so he can make an impact in other ways even if he isn't scoring.

Though he's not much of a distributor, he'd thrive alongside Jalen Brunson and could form a scary 1-2 punch with Miles McBride on the second unit.

Round 2, Pick 55: Rueben Chinyelu, F/C, Florida

With Towns and Robinson being such a strong center combo, New York hasn't needed to spend many other resources there. However, now is the time for the Knicks to get several irons in the fire.

That could cause them to double dip on frontcourt help, and Florida's Rueben Chinyelu could bring a shot of energy to the big rotation.

The 6-foot-10 big, who also possesses a 7-foot-8 wingspan, thrives on impacting the game with his motor. He led the entire SEC in rebounds per game (11.2), while adding 1.8 "stocks" (blocks plus steals) and growing as a scorer (10.9 PPG in 2025-26, up from 6.0).

In addition, he comes from a championship-winning (2025) program, which gives him a deeper understanding about team success that so many prospects lack. Considering NY's title-or-bust aspirations, he'd fit right in as a player happy to fill his role as part of the greater good.

His ability to generate momentum-changing plays whenever he's on the court, and provide a dose of athleticism compared to Krivas, would make him a nice project with the frontcourt in flux.

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