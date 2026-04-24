Mikal Bridges Demotion Seems Fully in the Cards for Knicks in Game 4

New York Knicks fans are ready to put missing persons ads on milk cartons because Mikal Bridges has been nowhere to be found in the opening round of the 2025-26 NBA postseason.

Like Harry Houdini, Bridges is in the middle of a disappearing act, with his latest "trick" being a zero-point performance in the heartbreaking 109-108 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3. The Knicks have now suffered back-to-back one-point losses, and it isn't hard to imagine how the outcomes of both games would've been different had Bridges put the ball in the basket once more than he did.

New York head coach Mike Brown would easily bench Bridges if he weren't one of the team's most expensive players and didn't cost five first-round picks to acquire in July 2024. Nevertheless, the Knicks' head coach seems open to tinkering with his starting lineup ahead of Game 4, saying that "everything is on the table," per the New York Post's Stefan Bondy.

Mike Brown says his starting lineup will be a game time decision. He says everything is on the table. — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) April 24, 2026

Knicks fans won't be happy if Brown opens Game 4 with an identical starting lineup, meaning it's time for the 56-year-old bench boss to make a change. It won't be easy, but taking Bridges out of the starting equation is something that must be done, regardless of who's coming in for him.

Miles McBridge is a clear option to replace Mikal Bridges in Knicks' lineup

Things haven't gone the Knicks' way in consecutive outings, but that doesn't mean all hope is lost. Replacing Bridges is one way to spark the starting lineup, and one player whom Brown can plug in and play is Miles McBride.

The former 2021 first-rounder by the Oklahoma City Thunder hasn't been perfect in this series, but Game 3 showed that he can give the Knicks more than Bridges can. On Thursday, McBride stepped up and scored 15 points in 31 minutes off the bench. All five of his made field goals came on 10 three-point attempts, while his solid defensive play (two steals) was key behind his +16 rating (second best on the Knicks).

New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) drives on Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) in the second quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

McBride might not be a proven playoff starter, but he does boast 42 postseason games under his belt—including two starts. Those starting opportunities came against the Indiana Pacers in the 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinals, resulting in McBridge averaging a respectable 18.5 points, 2.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 55.6% from the floor and 53.8% from deep on 37.5 minutes per outing.

Of course, McBride isn't the only Knick worthy of taking Bridges's job.

New York could also consider Mitchell Robinson start in Game 4

Another change Knicks fans wouldn't mind seeing is Brown deploying a two-big-man lineup. New York has hesitated to put Mitchell Robinson on the floor at the same time as Karl Anthony-Towns, but with the Hawks lacking frontcourt depth, it's a gamble that the Knicks might have no choice but to make—even if it comes at Bridges's expense.

Robinson has been a solid warrior for the Knicks this series and deserves some extra looks. He's averaging 6.0 PPG on laser-accurate 88.9% shooting, adding 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals per game. The type of impact he makes on both ends of the floor could elevate New York's starting production, especially if Atlanta struggles to handle Robinson and KAT.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is restrained by center Mitchell Robinson (23) in the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

On Friday, Brown addressed why Towns and Robinson haven't played much together against the Hawks. According to SNY TV's Ian Begley, the decision stems from the "trickle-down effect of individual defensive matchups vs. Hawks with double-big lineup on the floor."

Brown said the double-big lineup 'has to fit offensively and defensively over the course of a ball game.' Brown said that at times it's 'difficult' 'match-up wise' to find the right fit for the Towns-Robinson lineup. Ian Begley, SNY TV

Even if rolling with two centers has its drawbacks, it's a risk Brown must be willing to take. The Knicks are down 2-1 and the last thing they need is to go down 3-1 and return to Madison Square Garden without any momentum. Although such a big shake-up could go wrong, it might also be the change that saves New York's playoff run.

Opening Game 4 with a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson-Josh Hart-OG Anunoby-Towns-Robinson would give Knicks fans a lot of hope that the team can get back into this series. Such a change would also open the door for Anunoby to cover CJ McCollum more often, hopefully slowing down one of New York's biggest nuisances.

Even if the Knicks opt to start McBride over Towns, his addition to the starting lineup is still more promising than rolling the dice on Bridges again. Whether it's coming off the bench or being an outright scratch, the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year runner-up needs to be taken out of the equation, potentially giving New York the addition by subtraction it needs to even the first-round series.