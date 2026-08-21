One Non-Center Signing the Knicks Could Still Make This Offseason

As August winds down, the Knicks don't just have a main roster signing to make. In fact, New York's three two-way contract spots remain open, providing a valuable path for the team to take on developmental talent at other positions besides center.

While guard depth is at the bottom of the Knicks' priorities, it'd be wise for them to at least consider a two-way signing at the position, especially since either Tyler Kolek or Miles McBride could be used in a trade later this season.

Luckily for New York, Jaden Akins — who just played for the team in Summer League — remains available, offering someone with upside (and next to no real cost) worth exploring deeper in 2026-27.

Jaden Akins would be a realistic and worthwhile two-way signing for Knicks

Familiarity and potential are two key factors for any two-way signing. Teams like to have at least some idea of the riskier bets they're making with these kinds of deals, and they also want to see obvious possible rewards from the investment. Fortunately, Akins checks both boxes.

The Knicks got a glimpse of what Akins can do in Las Vegas. He didn't start the tournament well, logging only two points while starting the first exhibition, then sitting out the next two. But New York gave him another chance in the fourth game, and Akins took advantage, popping off for a team-high 21 points on 9 of 20 shooting from the field against the Golden State Warriors.

Obviously, seeing Akins demonstrate his strong scoring instincts was great. But just as important is his ability to overcome adversity and shake off a few poor showings in a pressure-packed environment. That kind of trait is one that permeates throughout the Knicks' roster, as the playoffs showed New York's featured players won't let a bad game prevent them from playing well or having a big moment the next time out.

Further adding to Akins' viability as a two-way signing is that he has actual NBA promise. He flashed his potential in a G League All-Star campaign this past season, averaging 15.1 ppg, 5.2 apg, and 3.2 rpg in 47 games as a new arrival. The Michigan State product logged an encouraging 35.1% from deep and made his presence felt defensively with 1.3 steals per contest.

Akins' best showing of the year happened to be against the Knicks' G League affiliate, which may have put them on their radar. In that overtime game, he went off for 35 points on 52.2% shooting from the field and 57.1% from three, while adding five assists, five rebounds, two blocks, and one steal.

35 PTS 💥 5 REB 💥 5 AST 💥 12/23 FG



Jaden Akins is DIFFERENT! The @motorcitycruise rookie scored a career-high in their OT showdown vs. the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/7tG5PeMXcy — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 4, 2026

The ideal scenario with any two-way player is they can help out in times of need and suit up in actual games, as New York saw in 2025-26 with the likes of Trey Jemison III and Kevin McCullar Jr. Considering the tangible scoring chops Akins demonstrated in the G League and in Vegas, it's hard to deny that he could be a spark plug off the bench at the next level one day.

There's certainly a scenario where the 23-year-old guard thrives as a result of being developed in the Knicks' organization and becomes the next G League success story. There's NBA talent coming from more pipelines than ever in this day and age, so anyone showing promise can't be written off, even if they're not a traditional draft pick.

A financially constrained team like New York has to find ways to add useful, cheap help, whether as an immediate option or a long-term project. The Knicks might be in the market at guard, especially with trade possibilities connected to both Kolek and McBride, which adds to Akins' appeal.

At the very least, Akins would be an enticing, young, 6-foot-4 combo guard to spend some time developing with the G League affiliate to see what happens. The downside is essentially zero, while there are potential benefits for New York.

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