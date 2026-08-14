A Knicks-Hornets Trade Involving Tyler Kolek Makes So Much Sense

Every fan, analyst and GM is very well aware that the Knicks would like to, and in reality need to, add another center to their depth chart. Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond have the early makings of what could be a very good center rotation, but they are just one injury away from being left very thin there.

To address this, the Knicks have reportedly remained active in trade talks. One name the Knicks have closely been linked to is Moussa Diabate, though a deal didn't materialize after recent buzz, and the Hornets seemingly have no interest in parting ways with their big man.

But with the recently drafted Hannes Steinbach looking strong in Summer League, some have wondered if the Hornets could make sophomore center Ryan Kalkbrenner available. Charlotte also needs a true backup point guard, while New York currently has Tyler Kolek in an expendable third-string role.

Put two and two together, and there's ripe grounds for a trade here.

Knicks use solve their center problem with Tyler Kolek trade to Hornets

While he hasn't been officially been shopped around, trading Kalkbrenner, despite a very solid rookie season, could be a smart move for the Hornets.

Steinbach, while still unproven as a rookie, is a lot smoother of an offensive player. He can handle the ball, facilitate, and isn't afraid to hoist up a few threes when open. You can make the argument that Steinbach's game actually complements Diabate's more as it gives them a completely different look.

Ultimately, it's Steinbach, not Kalkbrenner, that gives them more lineup versatility—something that you absolutely need in today's NBA. That's why Charlotte could be willing to make Kalkbrenner available for the right price, as three young bigs is overkill for a team.

The Knicks could have some competition for the young shot-blocker. But in Kolek, the Knicks have a nice piece that they can tempt the Hornets with.

While Charlotte still has some holes in its roster, one of the more pressing needs that it currently has is in its point guard depth. After trading away franchise star LaMelo Ball this offseason, they're left with a point guard rotation of Coby White, Christian Anderson Jr., and Tre Mann.

Given Kolek's short career and limited playing time during those years, it's hard to say that he's a significant upgrade over all of those players. But he's still an upgrade nonetheless.

Mann and Anderson may have more upside as scorers. Yet the former lacks connective playmaking, and Anderson is still just a 20 year-old-guard who could use some seasoning. Kolek gives them the perfect amount of playmaking, scoring, and experience for what the franchise wants right now.

He still fits the hypothetical window that White, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller and Naz Reid provide. He can also lessen the playmaking duties of the starting perimeter players and play alongside them.

Additionally, Kolek allows them to do that without crowding the backcourt or blocking the development of other foundational pieces. And they can get all that by trading from a position of abundance.

The Hornets, like the Knicks, will likely want a third-string center. So it's not absolutely necessary for them to trade Kalkbrenner. But having three young centers, all of whom need time to continue developing also seems like a mismanagement of assets.

They could benefit greatly and address an area of weakness by trading Kalkbrenner away, freeing up space for Steinbach and Diabate. And the Knicks get the third (potentially even backup) center they've been looking for and can do so without trading away a more key rotation piece.

Get Knicks On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.