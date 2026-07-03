Kevin McCullar Questions Are Swirling for Knicks With Summer League Absence

NBA free agency is officially underway, meaning the Knicks are firmly in offseason mode.

Just like the other 29 teams, new players have arrived in New York as others departed throughout the last few weeks, all while some returning veterans earned new contracts to remain with the Knicks. With the majority of priorities (other than finding a backup center) taken care of, some fans have already turned their focus to the next big offseason event: the 2026 NBA Summer League.

The Las Vegas portion of the summer action kicks off next week, with the Knicks opening their slate against the Nets on Friday, July 10. New York's lineup—manned by assistant coach T.J. Saint—included some interesting decisions, such as Kevin McCullar Jr.'s omission.

As such, Knicks fans are wondering what 25-year-old free agent's future with the organization looks like.

Kevin McCullar Jr.'s Summer League omission leaves his Knicks future up in the air

Beginning his career with the franchise in 2024, McCullar has played the last two seasons on two-way contracts with the Knicks. Even though he has yet to receive the standard contract that some fans think he deserves, many assumed that his participating in the summertime competition would be a foregone conclusion. But now that he isn't in the mix, some questions must be asked.

For starters, is McCullar still returning to the Knicks? If head coach Mike Brown & Co. had long-term plans for the Texas Tech/Kansas product, one would assume that he'd be included on the Summer League roster, even without an NBA deal.

Instead, he isn't as he remains a free agent, so it's fair to wonder how much New York truly likes him at this point.

Kevin McCullar Jr.'s absence from the Knicks' Summer League roster certainly raises more questions than answers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's also fair to wonder if McCullar's not being on the roster is his own decision, due to potential interest from another NBA team.

The San Antonio, TX native averaged 2.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and .426/.333/.400 shooting splits in 21 outings (7.4 minutes per game) with the Knicks last season, all while being disruptive and making solid defensive plays. That translates to 16.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per 100 possessions. He's the type of low-risk, high-reward player that teams like to gamble on each offseason.

And if he has no incoming offers or interest, you have to wonder why McCullar wouldn't take a Summer League deal (assuming the Knicks gave him one). That's the perfect opportunity for a bubble player to showcase his talents to all 30 franchises against opponents who either have similar or less experience than him.

Instead, it's shaping up to be a wait-and-see game for McCullar and what the future holds for him. He has some decent upside, but it won't matter much if he can't get on the floor to showcase it. The NBA Summer League would've been perfect for that. Now, there's a chance that he'll miss it altogether, potentially sending his outlook into August and September with even more question marks.

Whatever the reason may be, it's starting to look like McCullar's time in the Big Apple is over. He was a solid hand, but he isn't irreplaceable and, hopefully, one of the Knicks' chosen Summer League participants prove that.