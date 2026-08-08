Liam Robbins's Knicks Return Chances Look Even Better Now

The New York Knicks have been on the search for another big man ever since they signed Andre Drummond. There is one option they can look to whom they have some experience with, and that's Liam Robbins, a standout from the team's otherwise unimpressive Summer League roster.

Notably, New York lost two-way big man Trey Jemison earlier this week, as he signed with the Toronto Raptors. However, the fact he wasn't on the Vegas roster at all this year already hinted the Knicks could be looking for a different player to serve as a two-way center option.

Considering how the seven-footer Robbins performed to close things out in Summer League, it'd be no surprise if he's being eyed for the gig—and Jemison's official exit could put Robbins one step closer to moving forward with the organization.

Liam Robbins would be great choice for Knicks to sign as two-way center after Trey Jemison's exit

Coming off of a game against the San Antonio Spurs where Robbins failed to score once, he bounced back in a big way against the Detroit Pistons. In that contest, Robbins played 23 minutes and scored 15 points. He hit a three, had five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block.

Robbins followed that game up with another solid game against the Golden State Warriors that showcased a different side of him. In only 19 minutes on the court, he scored 13 points and hit a three, while corralling nine rebounds and logging four blocks. It showcased Robbins having a Mitchell Robinson-like impact where he made the most of limited time by being a sizable presence in the paint.

Robbins' play in the summer league in those two final games was reminiscent of what he did in his final year at Vanderbilt. As a senior, he averaged 23 minutes, 15 points, 6.8 rebounds and a staggering 3.2 blocks per game. These playmaking instincts on both ends, coupled with his size as a true seven-footer, are hard to ignore.

It does seem like Robbins is motivated to play for the Knicks, too. After his big game against the Pistons, the 27-year-old pretty blatantly attempted to sell himself to the organization, mentioning that he plays with "championship effort" that is indicative of the "Knicks Way."

"I'm someone who can come in, give good energy, play D and play The Knick Way…championship effort"



–– Center prospect Liam Robbins to @CassidyHubbarth as Knicks get 1st summer W:



🫈15 points

🫈6-13 FG

🫈1 three

🫈5 boards

🫈3 offensive

🫈3 assists

🫈2 steals

🫈4 blocks pic.twitter.com/yWSGuLmX84 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) July 13, 2026

Outside of his play and the fact that he understands what it takes to be a Knick, another impressive thing about Robbins is how much he didn't let those first two games in the summer league weigh on him.

He was pretty bad against the Nets and Spurs, but then there was this vast improvement for the next two. This isn't concrete evidence that he'll end up being a great player in the NBA, but it's a small look into his mental acuity as a player.

Right now, the Knicks have an idea of who Robbins is, but the potential is also clearly there for him to turn into something tangible. At this point in free agency, he is one of the better options available, seeing he falls into their price range and comes with upside that the remaining aging veterans on the market do not.

At a minimum, Robbins could provide adequate depth on a two-way for now and just bridge the gap to the trade deadline. That way, he can develop inside the organization with almost no strings attached, leaving room for him to become their third-string center solution or simply help out when needed before the Knicks add a bigger name behind Drummond.