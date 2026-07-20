3 Centers Knicks Should Sign After Losing Moussa Cisse

The New York Knicks have been on the hunt for a third center since Ariel Hukporti’s departure earlier this month in free agency. The Knicks thought they found their Hukporti replacement on Saturday, reportedly signing restricted free agent center Moussa Cisse to a two-year offer sheet.

For Knicks fans, this was an exciting development as they’ve been clamoring for Leon Rose and Co. to go after the Dallas Mavericks big man. However, the Mavericks didn’t waste any time in their pursuit to retain the young big man. On Saturday night, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Mavs matched the Knicks’ two-year, $4.7 million offer sheet for Cisse.

Dallas had until Monday at 11:59 p.m. ET to decide whether to keep Cisse. But the Mavs opted right away to take an intriguing frontcourt option away from the Knicks.

Now, New York is in an interesting spot as we’re in the latter stages of NBA free agency. There aren’t many great center options available. In fact, two centers who were mentioned as potential options for the Knicks, Kevon Looney and Jonas Valanciunas, are off the board.

Looney signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year, $3.88 million deal, while Valanciunas will be playing ball in Lithuania in the EuroLeague. That being said, we’ll highlight some of the remaining center options available that should be on Mike Brown and Rose’s radar, as the Knicks will need someone behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond.

1. Nick Richards

The 28-year-old free-agent center is still sitting out on the open market, which is fantastic news for the Knicks. Before free agency began, the Knicks were linked to the veteran big man as he and Jose Alvarado share the same agent, CAA’s Max Saidman ( h/t Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints ).

Richards has some limitations on the defense and doesn’t offer much physicality, but he has a solid offensive game, which is all you can ask for. In 48 games this past season with the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls, the 6-foot-11 big man averaged 5.8 points and 5.1 boards in 14.6 minutes per game.

Despite playing in fewer games last season, Richards’ numbers are in the same tier as Mitchell Robinson, who averaged 5.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game (60 games, 16 starts).

Robinson is better on the glass than Richards, but the free-agent center is the much better free-throw shooter at 64.4%, compared to Robinson’s 40.8%. Since we’re in the latter stages of free agency, the Knicks should be able to get Richards on a minimum deal.

2. Moses Brown

If the Knicks want to take an upside swing, like they were trying to with Cisse, then look no further than Moses Brown. New York’s front office is familiar with 26-year-old Brown, who played for the Westchester Knicks (NBA G League affiliate) during the 2024-25 campaign.

The 7-foot-2, 258-pound Brown averaged 18.3 points and 16.8 rebounds per game across 26 regular-season games in Westchester. It was his second stint with the G League club, the first coming in 2022-23.

The Archbishop Molloy standout didn’t play in the NBA this past season, as all his playing time came in the NBA G League with the Grand Rapids Gold (Nuggets’ affiliate) and in Puerto Rico.

Again, Brown put up impressive numbers in the minor league circuit, posting 21.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game (25 regular-season games). The former Westchester Knick is currently playing in Puerto Rico with Criollos de Caguas, averaging 18.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.

3. Oscar Tshiebwe

If the Knicks want to go outside the box at the third center spot, taking a flier on Oscar Tshiebwe on a two-way deal might not be a bad idea.

The Utah Jazz did not extend Tshiebwe a qualifying offer last month ahead of NBA free agency, making him an unrestricted free agent. Tshiebwe, who has 49 games of NBA experience under his belt, is an undersized center at 6-foot-8, 255 pounds, but that doesn’t stop him from cleaning up the glass.

The former University of Kentucky big man was on a two-way with the Jazz this past season, which allowed him to play in the NBA and also get more reps in the G League.

In 12 regular-season G League games with the Salt Lake City Stars, Tshiebwe recorded 13.5 points and 15.5 rebounds in 29 minutes per game. Then with the Jazz, he averaged 7.8 points and 6.6 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game (27 games/six starts).

Oscar Tshiebwe had the GREATEST rebounding season in G League history! ⭐️



The @utahjazz Two-Way signee posted 17.1 PPG and an all-time league record 19.0 RPG last season for the @slcstars. He had sixteen 20+ REB games including a career-high 30 REB vs. the Wolves. pic.twitter.com/pP1Zrjs6qY — NBA G League (@nbagleague) June 9, 2025

Tshiebwe also boasted a 21.6 total rebounding percentage, which is impressive considering he did not play much in Utah this past season. This performance is coming off the heels of one of the best G League seasons in 2024-25, where Tshiebwe had a league-record 19 rebounds per game.

That record speaks to his athleticism, effort, and motor to make history on the glass. And if you are the Knicks, why not take a chance on someone like that who will fight for extra possessions and has proven to be effective in the Association and G League?