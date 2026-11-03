Predicting the Result of Knicks' 13 Remaining Games in November

The Knicks came out of October with a disappointing 2-4 record, but they kicked off November with a hard-fought victory over the Nets on Monday. With more than a dozen games remaining in the month, let's make some educated guesses on how New York fares in every contest before December.

November 4th vs. Bulls (Win, 125-115)

The Bulls have the athleticism to exploit some of the Knicks' suspect regular season transition defense. And as we all saw last week, they can keep games close against New York offensively.

But defensively, they just have no shot at stopping the Knicks when they decide to get their act together. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns should have their way against them again in the rematch. The latter has been the Knicks' best player and fans should expect him to continue having a strong season.

November 7th @ Cavaliers (Win, 112-105)

The Knicks enter November with exactly one quality win. This Saturday night matchup in Cleveland will be their second.

The Knicks and Cavaliers have had some epic battles, and the latter has won five of their last seven in the matchup. That being said, the Knicks have had the Cavaliers' numbers in the postseason and the Cavaliers will be playing their second game in two nights and their third game in four nights this time around. New York extends its winning streak here in a close back-and-forth game.

November 10th vs Bucks (Win, 123-111)

If the Knicks can pull of a win against the Cavaliers, this could be a light trap game.

New York may be riding the highs of not just a three-game winning streak, but one of their more impressive wins of the season. On two nights of rest, I can see the Knicks getting off to a slow start against a struggling Bucks team.

But with their superior talent, the Knicks secure a win but make it more difficult than it needs to be.

November 11th vs. Cavaliers (Loss, 105-119)

I don't see the Knicks beating the Cavaliers twice in such a short span. Both teams are very good and as mentioned earlier, the Cavaliers have gotten the better of the Knicks in the regular season the last two years. Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers come into New York and stop their winning streak at four.

November 13th @ Pacers (Win, 116-103)

Tyrese Haliburton is currently out with a hamstring injury and is rumored to be out until at least Nov. 11. He is technically on pace to be returning around this game, but it's also plausible that the Pacers err on the side of caution bring him along slowly.

I'm projecting New York gets back in the win column with an ugly but eventual victory against a team that's haunted them plenty over the last few years. Brunson has had some tough shooting games against the Pacers in the past, and has gotten off to a slow start this season so it'll be interesting to see how he opens against them this season.

November 15th @ Raptors (Win, 112-111)

After trading for star forward Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors were considered one of the favorites to dethrone the Knicks in the eastern conference. While that could still hold true, Leonard was recently sidelined due to knee swelling and reports indicate that he'll still be out for this showdown.

Expect the Knicks to come through with another ugly win against a tenacious defense that has given the Knicks trouble in the past. Expect Towns to have another big game as the Raptors struggle to defend the big man with Jakob Poeltl on the floor.

November 17th @ Raptors (Loss, 105-109)

Regardless of who the opponent is, it's always difficult to take take both games of a two-game series. Expect a similarly hard fought defensive game where the Knicks' offense just looks a step slow all night.

November 19th @ Timberwolves (Win, 124-121)

This would have been an extremely fun matchup between two teams with championship aspirations. While it still has the chance to be, we won't get to see Towns go up against former teammate Anthony Edwards, who is expected to be out quite a while after having an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. The Knicks have a nice opportunity to bounce back with a solid win and I think Towns leads them there.

November 21st vs. Trail Blazers (Win, 126-123)

The Knicks' streak of getting lucky with opponents and injuries continues as they dodge Ja Morant, who'll be out with a grade two hamstring strain. The Trail Blazers have started out the season with a somewhat light schedule and have taken advantage of it, going 4-1 in October. It's hard to tell how they'll look by the end of November, but it could be a nice test against a solid team. Knicks win another one to start another winning streak.

November 22nd vs. Pacers (Loss, 104-118)

On the second night of a back-to-back against a team they barely beat earlier in the month, the Knicks get off to one of their now-patented slow starts. The team battles back late but ultimately run out of gas after playing so many close games over the last couple weeks. The Pacers, now with Haliburton back, squeeze out a win in New York.

November 25th vs. Cavaliers (Loss, 98-115)

Meeting for the third time in November, both teams have a good understanding of their opponents. But the Cavaliers pull away in the fourth quarter. More questions arise about the Knicks' starting lineup and their slow start as New York suffers consecutive losses for the first time in November.

November 27th vs Heat (Win, 128-105)

Despite some expecting this game to be a marquee matchup before the season, this late November game ends up not meeting expectations. The defending champions who got off to a slow start host a Heat team that remains one of the most disappointing squads in the entire league. And the former takes care of business and takes advantage of a Heat team that may be rostering a very displeased Giannis Antetokounmpo by this point.

November 29th vs Hawks (Loss, 124-109)

The Hawks come into New York hungry to get some revenge after being eliminated in historic and embarrassing fashion in the first round of last season's playoffs. The Knicks struggle offensively as Brunson takes things personal against Dyson Daniels (as he's prone to doing) and finish the month on a sour note.

Knicks overall month prediction: 8 wins (+ victory over Nets on Nov. 1), 5 losses

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