Sneakily Great Knicks Free-Agent Target Getting Harder to Sign Now

The money element of roster building will directly influence what the Knicks can do this offseason. New York possibly becoming a second-apron team has been a major topic ahead of the summer, though owner James Dolan is already showing resistance to that idea.

This would lead to the likely exit of Mitchell Robinson, forcing the Knicks to scour the bargain bin to make up for his loss.

There are a few options that could help New York retool for another title shot, with pending Hawks free agent Jock Landale bringing several things to the table that may be of interest. But the latest intel makes him a possible pipe dream for the Knicks.

Knicks' potential Jock Landale fit in danger with strong free agent market

On Wednesday, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that Atlanta is aiming to retain Landale this offseason. Scotto also notes that "numerous teams are expected to express interest" in the Australian big man.

Both pieces hurt New York's chances of landing Landale. The Hawks aren't nearly as cash-strapped as the Knicks, with only $153 million in salary commitments for next season, compared to $205 million for the latter.

Then there's the fact that other teams' interest adds even more suitors, potentially driving his price up. Considering Dolan is already worried about financials and the second apron, it's not likely he'd sign off on winning a bidding war for a backup center.

Before this news, Landale stood out as a conceivable, low-cost veteran target for the Knicks' frontcourt should Robinson depart. The Aussie is fresh off posting a career-high 10.6 PPG and 5.7 RPG, while also logging a promising 38.3% on threes as he shot more from deep (2.8 attempts per game) this season than he had before in any other campaign.

Hawks center Jock Landale (high right ankle sprain) will miss at least two weeks against the Knicks in the playoffs. Landale was injured by Magic center Goga Bitadze on April 1. He averaged 10.6 points on 52% from the field and 38% from 3-point range with 5.7 rebounds this season pic.twitter.com/eJFhj7ldKN — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) April 16, 2026

Turning 31 this year and experiencing a late breakout doesn't make him a great fit for every team, though, which helped New York. His significant ankle sprain, which forced him to miss almost all of April and the entire first-round series against the Knicks, also could've dimmed his prospects ahead of free agency.

Yet, it appears the potential deterrents for other franchises aren't putting them off, which is the worst-case scenario for New York signing him. Instead of the Knicks possibly snagging him by just submitting an offer slightly above the veteran minimum, they'll actually have to offer a modest amount to catch his eye among a possible sea of offers.

Knicks could still appeal to Jock Landale due to their unique situation

Of course, New York has something no one else in the league can offer: the chance to play for the reigning NBA Champions.

The team's incredible playoff run will be a convincing recruiting pitch in its own right this summer for older players who want a premium shot at a ring. The chance to also play a real role on a contender with a ton of eyes on them is a lucrative opportunity for any vet that also works to the Knicks' advantage.

If Robinson is allowed to walk, Landale could be tempted to take over the main backup center job while also playing for his first ring. Surely he and every free agent around the league are seeing how the city reacts to a championship; that kind of treatment and potential to go down as a forever legend, even as a role player, is what some athletes dream of for their post-playing life.

Landale has major appeal to New York given his size (6-foot-11), upward trajectory and outlook as an experienced player who could step in to immediately help another title chase. His floor-stretching abilities could even provide a new wrinkle for the Knicks' center attack in 2026-27.

But all those appeals will be shared by other teams, many of whom will have greater salary flexibility to pursue the Atlanta big man. Should the Knicks officially join the race for Landale, they'll have to hope their latest title gives him all the convincing he needs to pass up a larger monetary offer.