Spurs Already Ignoring Harsh Lesson Knicks Taught Them

The vibes around the Big Apple are still at an all-time high as New Yorkers continue to relish the Knicks' NBA Finals victory. Stars and role players alike bought into head coach Mike Brown's vision, pulling together to deliver the Knicks' first championship since 1953. It was a long time coming, to say the least.

Even though they finished on top of the world, the Knicks still came away from the Finals with a few lessons learned, including who deserves to come back and what the team's most pressing needs will be this offseason. As the runners-up, the Spurs should've learned about what steps they must take to finish atop the basketball world next spring. Instead, they're reportedly willing to ignore what the Knicks taught them.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Spurs want to double down on De'Aaron Fox as their starting point guard despite his struggles in the NBA Finals.

The Spurs reportedly aren't willing to turn the page on De'Aaron Fox just yet. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"I know there's a lot of interest in whether they might do something with De'Aaron Fox, but they are committed to him right now as their franchise point guard," Brian Windhorst said on Monday (h/t RealGM). "And I think they will remain that way."

Spurs reportedly remain committed to De'Aaron Fox despite his disappearing act in the Finals

The former fifth-overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Kings, Fox was acquired by the Spurs in a three-team deal that also included the Bulls ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline. The 2025-26 season marked the ex-Kentucky Wildcat's first full campaign in San Antonio, in which he averaged 18.6 points, 6.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and .486/.332/.760 splits in 72 regular-season games.

Fox showed signs of being that player throughout the Spurs' first three postseason rounds, only for him to run into a brick wall when he came face-to-face with the Knicks. In the five-game NBA Finals series, Fox was limited to 12.8 points while shooting 34.3% from the field and 25.0% from deep. His worst performance was saved for Game 5, as New York held the 28-year-old veteran to seven points with 20.0% field-goal (3-for-15) and 12.5% three-point (1-for-8) rates.

In other words, the Spurs couldn't count on their No. 1 PG when it mattered the most. Despite how obvious that fact is, they're reportedly all-in on maintaining the status quo.

Despite his disappearing act vs. the Knicks in the NBA Finals, the Spurs remain committed to De'Aaron Fox. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Fox's Finals performance looks even worse compared to Dylan Harper's, who completely outperformed his veteran counterpart. The 20-year-old rookie averaged 18.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists with a 49.3 FG% while coming off the bench in each of the five games. Even second-year guard Stephon Castle averaged more points (14.6 PPG) than Fox against the Knicks.

Assuming that he isn't going anywhere, the Spurs will be stuck with Fox for the remainder of his four-year, $221.7 million contract, which begins next season. He won't be a free agent until 2030, with early projections pointing to a $49.5 million cap hit in 2026-27, per Spotrac.

Even if the Spurs change their minds and are open to a trade, it's going to be hard to find a partner willing to take on the rest of Fox's deal—especially if the Finals are an indication of what's to come. A potential suitor might not even have the best pieces to send back, making it tougher for San Antonio to build another contender around Victor Wembanyama, Harper and Castle.

Knicks can't relate

That's a problem that the Knicks don't have, as Jalen Brunson proved he's everything a team would want from a starting PG—both on and off the floor. Even when he wasn't having the most accurate shooting performances, Brunson's never-say-die attitude and nonstop motor consistently gave New York a chance to win each night, which paid off by the end of the playoffs.

Jalen Brunson's NBA Finals MVP performance gives the Knicks even more reason to be happy that De'Aaron Fox isn't their starting point guard. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Spurs' "we're-better-than-you" attitude was felt throughout the NBA Finals, ultimately leading to their downfall. The Knicks exposed them across the board, especially in the finals with Brunson's MVP performance. Instead of taking that as a sign to turn the page on Fox, the Spurs would rather continue digging a hole rather than learn a lesson from basketball's best team.

That's their loss, though. The Spurs have every right to keep making mistakes. Meanwhile, the Knicks will spend the summer basking in championship glory, with fans feeling hopeful that the coaching staff and front office learned enough this spring to compete for another title next postseason.