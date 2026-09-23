Why the Knicks’ Title Defense Will Feel Like a Letdown (No Matter How it Goes)

The explosion of joy all over the world after the Knicks won the 2026 championship was a novel experience for many. Following the team as they try to defend it is something entirely different. Winning a first title is like welcoming your first child: time both expands and contracts; you remember so many details with crystal clarity, like your senses are enhanced. Defending a title seems more like having a second child—no matter how it turns out, it won’t be the same. It can’t be.

As the Knicks prepare to prepare for the 2026-27 season in training camp, questions abound. Will they add the third center they so clearly need? Will Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and/or OG Anunoby maintain the levels of play they displayed in the playoffs? Will any of the young cohort—Mo Diawara, Tyler Kolek and Pacôme Dadiet—graduate to rotation regular? Time will tell.

But one truth we don’t have to wait on is this: after the high of the Knicks raising a banner opening night and getting their rings, defending that title will almost assuredly feel like a letdown. That’s what happens when you climb the highest mountain; it’s hard to top that. If the Knicks defy the decade’s history and repeat as champions, it’ll feel incredible—but it won’t feel the same as last season. And any other result, whether losing in the Finals, the conference finals, the first round, whatever, will be a letdown. For all sorts of reasons.

The limits of logic

There’s a clear logic in favoring the most recent winner to repeat their winning, even more so when that recent winner won with a level of dominance the NBA has never seen. It seems foolish to bet against Brunson adding to his legend. Victor Wembanyama had issues dealing with Towns; how much luck does the rest of the league figure to have? Yet there’s even more logic pointing toward New York coming up short.

The Knicks played more games than anyone in the league last year besides San Antonio. But the Spurs are a much younger team, with the added motivation of having coming up short. Last year the Knicks Eastern Conference opponents were a not-ready-for-primetime Atlanta, Philadelphia before they added Jaylen Brown and LeBron James and a Cleveland team that outside of LeBron has never been ready for primetime.

If this year New York's postseason sends them to play, say, Detroit, Boston and Indiana, that’s a much tougher row to hoe. The Spurs should be older, stronger and wiser, and now employ a real power forward in Tobias Harris. The Knicks have lost their last six meetings with the Thunder and 10 of their last 12 matchups. If repeating as champs equals clear skies, the forecast this season is more mixed clouds.

The limits of fandom

The Knicks might be the most loved team in New York City. Millions of Gothamites love the Yankees, millions hate them, and millions love the Mets. The Rangers fan base is fierce, but the NHL doesn’t approach the popularity of the NBA. The less said of the two football teams, the better.

It’s said the opposite of love is not hate, but indifference. Knicks fans are rarely indifferent. What will the vibe be around MSG if/when there’s a rough stretch? What if Towns is unhappy with the extension he's offered? What if he isn't offered one? This isn’t Sacramento or Minnesota, places where winning a title would probably earn the Kings or Wolves a grace period. NYC is not without sentimentality, but in a place with as many world-class (and pricey) entertainment options, the ethos is more “What have you done for me lately?”

Every NBA champion nowadays has to contend with the brutality of the second apron. Only the Knicks have to do so while also contending with the pressures of contending in New York City. The city hasn’t had a defending champion since the Yankees 26 years ago. The city booed Patrick Ewing. Derek Jeter. Mariano Rivera. The year Mike Piazza was traded to the Mets, he hit .348 with 23 home runs in just two-thirds of a season. He was booed then, too.

It may seem impossible, the idea of Brunson ever being booed in New York. In addition to his title heroics, he arrived when the franchise had gone nine years without winning a playoff series and 22 seasons winning only one. Since his arrival four years ago, the Knicks have won eight series, and at least one each season, their longest such stretch since 2000. Given how immaculate the vibes have lasted for nearly six months now, defending the title is an endeavor the team, the coaching staff, the front office and the fans seem built for.

The history of Knick title defenses

Their first two title defenses are instructive as far as how simply the good times can stop. In 1971 the defending champion Knicks advanced to the Eastern finals against the Baltimore Bullets. The series went to a Game 7, one the Knicks led at the half. But Walt Frazier, who’d been brilliant that series, had an off-night the one night they couldn’t afford it, and they lost. After winning it all again in 1973, the ‘74 season saw Willis Reed miss most of the season. He returned for the postseason but was a shell of his former self. It got so bad his teammates voted not to award him a share of their playoff earnings. One off night. One injury. That's all it takes to go from hero to goat.

Will the third time be the charm? Are the Knicks playing with house money, or are they about to enter the type of title-or-bust season the Yankees endure year after year? There are a million ways their title defense can go wrong and only one way it goes right. Hopefully the fans love the 2027 team for what it is, and don’t get hung up comparing it to 2026. People say they love their kids all equally. Fans don't promise the same to their teams.