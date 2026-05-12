Lakers’ GM Rob Pelinka Wants to Honor LeBron James With Space to Make Retirement Decision

The Lakers season is over, but the wait to find out if LeBron James is retiring is just beginning. While James has pledged to let everyone know what he's doing as soon as he knows what he's doing, there is still going to be plenty of guessing about his intentions based on pretty much anything that might be a clue. Will he retire? Return to Los Angeles or head elsewhere?

On Tuesday morning, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka spoke with the press following the team's postseason elimination and became the first person from the organization to officially leave the door wide open for James if he wants to come back next season. Pelinka spoke positively about James and his impact on the game, confirming that the Lakers would be waiting while he made his decision.

Rob Pelinka on LeBron:



"We probably haven't seen a player that has honored the game to the extent that he's honored the game. He's given so much to his teammates, to this organization. The thing we want to do more than anything else is to honor him back" pic.twitter.com/Ggck7eq4gC — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 12, 2026

"We probably haven't seen a player that has honored the game to the extent that he's honored the game," said Pelinka. "He's given so much to his teammates, to this organization. And the thing we want to do more than anything else is honor him back. And I think the first order of business there is allowing him to spend the time he needs to decide what his next steps are. Does he want to play another year in the NBA."

"And that will be, as he said to you guys last night, family time," Pelinka continued. "I think, time with his inner circle. And we just want to honor that with him. Of course, any team, including ours, would love to have LeBron James on their roster. That's a blessing in itself just with what he does."

James has played the last eight seasons for the Lakers. When he signed with the team in 2018, they had missed the playoffs in the previous five seasons. After an injury-plagued first year in LA, they won the 2019 NBA Finals in the bubble. They've been to the postseason six times with James and made two conference finals. James also became the league's all-time leading scorer as a member of the Lakers.

The team has a number of decisions to make this summer, no matter what James decides. Austin Reaves is in line for a huge contract. Rui Hachimura and Luke Kennard are both free agents. Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton both have player options. Plus, Luka Dončić will be returning to the lineup next year and the team will be looking to build a group that fits around him going forward.

If LeBron wants to be a part of that future, the team will make it work. And James's ability to contribute this late in his career certainly makes it easier.

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