Lakers’ JJ Redick Gave Surprising NBA Player Comparison for Bronny James
A $7.9 million question looms above the heads of the Los Angeles Lakers’ franchise this offseason: What kind of player will Bronny James turn out to be?
James has sparked plenty of controversy since he was drafted in the second round by the Lakers, with some current NBA players even taking acerbic digs at the eldest son of superstar LeBron James.
The 19-year-old guard out of USC has visibly struggled in his first taste of NBA summer league action, but Lakers coach JJ Redick came to his defense, calling him a “development player” who is still working to improve his game.
Redick recently revealed James is expected to get reps in the G League as well as spend time on the Lakers in the upcoming season, and he also dropped an intriguing nugget on James’s potential.
The Lakers coach was watching Team USA’s Olympic exhibition game against Canada on July 10 when he thought of a surprising NBA player comparison for James.
“I turned to one of our assistant coaches during the game and I said, ‘I think Lu Dort just single-handedly broke up the eighth possession of the game,’” Redick told SiriusXM NBA Radio’s Justin Termine. “Like his impact—you can’t get into your offense sometimes. The shot clock winds down because of his ball pressure. He literally blows up entire plays because of that pressure. And I really believe this, Bronny eventually will be that guy.”
The Lakers’ summer league team lost its fifth straight game on Monday against the Celtics, with James putting up just two points in another dud of a performance. The former Trojan guard has gone 0-for-15 from beyond the arc in the summer league so far, though it seems like developing James’s offensive skillset won’t be the Lakers’ priority this season.
“What I’ve communicated to him right now, what we’re looking for is defensive ball pressure,” continued Redick. “I don’t care if you have 10 fouls, I don’t care if you get blown by. What I do care about is if you’re on the ball and you’re three feet off the ball. You have to be a guy that’s a ball hawk at all times... He has a really good instinctive nature on the defensive end.”