Lakers' JJ Redick Eased LeBron James Injury Concerns With Just Two Words
Los Angeles Lakers fans, players and coaches collectively held their breath at one point during the club's 140-109 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday.
During the third quarter, James appeared to tweak his groin while attempting to reach for a pass from Lakers teammate Austin Reaves. After scoring 14 points and handing out eight assists in just 14 minutes of action, James exited the game, but was later spotted on the bench celebrating the victory, which officially clinched a playoff spot for Los Angeles.
James exited the arena without speaking to reporters, but Lakers coach JJ Redick held court with the media. Redick was asked about James's injury and he needed just two words to ease any concerns about the 21-time All-Star, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN: "He's fine."
James suffered a left groin strain on March 8 and missed seven games due to the injury. But Redick doesn't seem at all concerned about it. Plus, James, assuming he sits out the Lakers' final game of the regular season on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, will have a week to rest up before the first round of the playoffs, which begin on April 19.
The Lakers, locked into the third seed in the Western Conference, are looking to win the franchise's 18th NBA title.