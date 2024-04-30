Darvin Ham, Lakers Players Push Back Against Anthony Davis Comments
Following their Game 2 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Lakers big man Anthony Davis made some comments saying that he didn't believe the team knew what they were doing at different times on the court. Davis was frustrated after losing a 20-point lead and technically, he wasn't wrong.
But the comments seemed to be directed at head coach Darvin Ham, who has been called out for his lack of in-game adjustments all season. The comments seemed fairly harmless but Ham decided to address them the next day, saying that he "agreed to disagree" with Davis.
The comments by Davis apparently didn't sit well with some in the Lakers front office and there were reports that they weren't happy that he made the comments, per NBA TV.
If this is true, the team needs to back their star over Ham. There have been comments made from multiple players all season about Ham and he has seemingly lost the entire locker room.
While Davis could have kept the comments in-house, it's the playoffs so he will do what he needs to do to motivate his team. The Lakers have played poorly the entire series, especially in crunch time, which points back to the coaching staff.
The front office needs to back their star player over a coach that the entire fanbase has called to be fired. If they don't, they run the risk of Davis becoming unhappy with the organization and asking out this summer.
LA has lost its first round playoff series against the Nuggets in just five games. Ham is very much on the block as a result.
