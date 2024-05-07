Lakers News: Ex-Role Player Advocates LA Add All-Star Guard via Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are already making chances as they prepare for the 2024-25 season. The Lakes front office already fired head coach Darvin Ham; however, that's just the start for the Purple and Gold.
The Lakers front office may look to add a third All-Star alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James (assuming he signs back with the team). All signs point to James signing with the Lakers, but once that happens, who will join the squad? Los Angeles could go a multitude of ways when acquiring another star player.
If you ask former Laker guard Nick Young, the only way to go is by adding Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell this summer. Young took this sentiment to Twitter.
It's no secret that the Lakers will search for a third star to complement the championship duo, and Mitchell is at the top of the list. If he indeed becomes available this offseason, the Lakers would be among the top teams to acquire after another disappointing end to the season.
Some rumors are already swirling, even though the Cavaliers faced a Game 7 on Sunday against the Orlando Magic. However, the Cavs prevailed and will now face the Boston Celtics in the second round. We may circle back to this in about a week or so, considering how the Celtics are looking this postseason.
Nonetheless, a potential Mitchell trade to Los Angeles will be talked about all summer long, and we'll see if the Lakers have enough to give up and if the Cavs make him available.
The 27-year-old is among the most explosive and best two guards in the NBA today. He's a five-time All-Star and a member of the 2023 All-NBA Second Team. The former Louisville Cardinal was traded to Cleveland two years ago and has led them to back-to-back playoff appearances. Mitchell led the team to their first playoff series win without LeBron James since 1993.
The only way we could see a trade transpire is if Mitchell tells the Cleveland front office he will not sign an extension with the team. He has a player option in 2025-26 and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026-27.
NBA insider Marc Stein mentioned last month that Mitchell may force a trade.
"As discussed here on multiple occasions, Mitchell will be entering the final guaranteed year of his current contract next season if there's no extension, leading to a growing belief among rival teams that the Cavaliers will be forced to trade Mitchell in coming months if they cannot come to terms with him an extension," Stein wrote.
All eyes will be on the Lakers and Mitchell this summer.
