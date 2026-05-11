NBA Playoffs: Pistons vs. Cavaliers, Thunder vs. Lakers Live Scores, Updates for Game 4s

Welcome back to the second round of the NBA playoffs, which will continue Monday night with Pistons-Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET and Lakers-Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Over in the East, Cleveland will be looking to even the series 2–2 while on their own turf. Otherwise, they'’ll be heading back to Detroit to play an elimination game. The Cavs initially struggled to keep up with the Pistons in the first two games of the series (no thanks to James Harden), but the tides turned in Game 3, when Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points and Harden’s performance did a total 180. Tonight is all about keeping that momentum going.

Things are much more dire in the West, where the Lakers are fighting to stay alive vs. the defending champion Thunder. OKC is leading this series 3–0—even with Jalen Williams off the floor and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring season lows—and L.A. has struggled mightily to keep up; the offense just isn't the same without Luka Dončić, still recovering from a hamstring strain. A loss tonight means a playoff exit ... and perhaps the final postseason game of LeBron James's career.

We’ll be watching along and updating you all night—from tipoff on the East Coast to game end on the West— so be sure to keep this page up and running. Everything you need to know will be in the live blog below.

More NBA Playoffs From Sports Illustrated

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