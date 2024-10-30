Lakers News: Two Key LA Starters Are Available for Cavaliers Matchup
The Los Angeles Lakers will be a full strength for their fifth game of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Lakers will have their top two starters, forward LeBron James and point guard D'Angelo Russell available for Wednesday night's matchup.
Lakers beat writer for the OC Register, Khobi Price shared the news via Twitter/X.
James has been dealing with an illness since last week. However, he appears to be healthy enough for this contest against this former team. Russell has been dealing with low back soreness but will tough it out tonight.
This story will be updated...
