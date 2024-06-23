Lakers Grab Potential Steal Big Man In Latest Mock Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft is on Wednesday and Thursday. It's now a two-day event, with the Los Angeles Lakers having one pick each day, the No. 17 pick and the No. 55 pick.
There's a ton of speculation about what the Lakers will do with their picks, especially their No. 17 pick. There's a big chance the Lakers trade their No. 17 pick in a package to get them an All-Star-level player, and we'll see if the team pulls the trigger.
However, at the moment, L.A. has all its picks, and CBS Sports' latest mock draft by Kyle Boone has the purple and gold selecting the two-time National College Player of the Year, Zach Edey.
"With JJ Redick in place as the coach and the Lakers seemingly locked in on bringing in Bronny later in the draft, L.A. signals its intentions to remain competitive around LeBron with a win-now piece in Zach Edey, who can be a depth piece at center right away. Edey is coming off back-to-back player of the year seasons at Purdue," Boone said.
Edey was college basketball's best player in the last two seasons, especially last season. He averaged 25.2 points per game, 12.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.2 blocks. According to CBS Sports, he is the 23rd-ranked prospect and fifth in his position.
The Lakers lack another big behind Anthony Davis, and an Edey selection would get them the biggest of men in the draft. The former Purdue Boilermaker is a mountain of a man standing at 7-foot-4 and weighing 299 pounds.
The Canadian native is a promising prospect with some flaws, but his strengths could be a huge help for the Lakers. With his massive potential, L.A. could grab themselves a steal if he falls at No. 17.
More Lakers: Trade Pitched to Ship LeBron James to Longtime Rivals