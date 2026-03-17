Paul Pierce Drops Bold Lakers Claim That Could Age Very Quickly

As the regular season inches closer to a close, the Los Angeles Lakers are positioning themselves toward securing a higher playoff seed.

The Lakers are trending in the right direction, having won nine of their last 10 games, including their last six straight after edging past the Houston Rockets 100-92 on Monday night.

Los Angeles is coming off an undefeated week, holding a 3-0 record that includes beating top-tier Western Conference teams, the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Paul Pierce’s Blunt Lakers Assessment Cuts Through the Hype

Despite the upward trajectory, Former Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce voiced during a recent appearance on the “No Fouls Given” podcast that he doesn’t believe the Lakers will make it out of the first round of the playoffs.

Paul Pierce says the Lakers won’t make it out of the first round of the playoffs:



“Like, if they have to play Timberwolves,Nuggets,Rockets. I don’t think they can beat any of these three teams. I don’t think they will make it out the first round.”



(Via @NFGShow) pic.twitter.com/pZE2ssCb8k — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 16, 2026

“Like, if they have to play Timberwolves, Nuggets, Rockets,” Pierce said. “I don’t think they can beat any of these three teams. I don’t think they will make it out of the first round.”

Before the Lakers’ recent stretch, they struggled to find consistency, falling down the standings. Much of which centered on their defensive issues and lack of reliable scoring off the bench.

It sparked chatter that Los Angeles could be headed toward an early playoff exit. Even with their recent uptick in play, there remain those who believe the Lakers don’t have enough to make a deep run.

Paul Pierce says the Lakers are better off without LeBron:



“Luka and LeBron’s skill set is too repetitive with each other. It doesn’t mix and match because if LeBron isn’t on the ball controlling the game, controlling decision making, it doesn’t feel right or look right. And… https://t.co/p6COz2lyeB pic.twitter.com/D4B3y6Vu9y — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 9, 2026

Pierce also expressed concern that LeBron James doesn’t fit well alongside Luka Doncic.

"Luka and LeBron’s skill sets are too repetitive with each other. It doesn’t mix and match because if LeBron isn’t on the ball controlling the game, controlling decision making, it doesn’t feel right or look right,” Pierce said.

“And then being a liability on defense at the age of 41, it just is like, it just is what it is, and this isn't taking anything away from LeBron's greatness, but you have to have a certain team built around Luka, and LeBron doesn't fit that mold.”

At various points this season, the Lakers struggled while James worked toward fitting in next to Doncic and Austin Reaves.

However, Los Angeles has been playing like a well-oiled machine over the last couple of weeks. Doncic is performing at an MVP-caliber level, while Reaves has largely worked his way back into his All-Star form that he had before his left calf injury.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have taken their collective defensive performance up a notch, which has played an x-factor in their recent surge.

How Los Angeles plays down the stretch of the regular season could dictate how its playoff run unfolds.

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