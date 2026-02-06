Luka Dončić Expected to Miss Saturday Lakers-Warriors Game After Hamstring Injury

The Lakers are hopeful that Luka Dončić avoided a serious injury when he went down early in Thursday night’s game against the 76ers, but it sounds like he will miss at least one game this weekend as he recovers.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports that Los Angeles has “some initial optimism” that Dončić avoided a significant left hamstring injury on Thursday, but that he is doubtful for Saturday’s home game against the Warriors.

Dončić was limited to 16 minutes against Philadelphia, scoring 10 points before exiting the game late in the second quarter. He underwent an MRI on Friday, though the results are not yet known.

Luka Doncic left Thursday night's Lakers game against the 76ers with a hamstring injury.

The Lakers are set to embark on a run of significant games—and could be without Dončić for them. After hosting Golden State on Saturday, L.A. hosts perhaps the Western Conference’s two best teams—the Thunder on Monday and Spurs on Tuesday—before Dončić’s former team, the Mavericks, come to town on Thursday to close out the schedule before the All-Star break.

Given how touch-and-go hamstring injuries can be, it would be no surprise for Dončić to miss that entire stretch and next weekend’s All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 15. Dončić is set to play for Team World, which will face off against a pair of American teams in a round-robin tournament.

Dončić leads the NBA in scoring with 32.8 points per game this season. Austin Reaves, playing in just his second game back from injury, was huge in his absence, scoring 35 points off the bench in a 119–115 win over the 76ers on Thursday. He and LeBron James will be tasked with keeping the Lakers afloat if Dončić is out for any extended time.

