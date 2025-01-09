2025 Mock Draft Has Lakers Grab Perfect Anthony Davis Compliment to Upgrade Frontcourt
The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to win an NBA title in the next couple of seasons. They need to win it all soon because LeBron James will likely retire in the next few years. After that, their championship window will be gone. They will rely on Anthony Davis to carry the franchise.
Davis has played well this season, averaging almost 26 points per game to go along with 12 rebounds per game. He's played in most of his team's games this season. That has been helpful as the Lakers look to make a surge in the Western Conference Standings.
While the Lakers are focused on winning right away this year, they have to keep an eye on the future as well. They don't have a first-round pick this year, but that doesn't mean they can't get better. They have a couple of second-round picks that they can use.
In Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, they have the Lakers taking someone who could fit next to Anthony Davis if he is developed properly. That player is Mouhamed Faye, and he comes from Senegal. He currently plays for Reggio Emila in Italy.
What makes Faye so intriguing is his defensive potential. He is 6'10 and has the foot speed to stay in front of defenders. No one has scored on him in isolation yet. Players like that don't just grow on trees. Even if he doesn't play next to Davis, he could develop into a solid bench player.
Faye is incredibly raw and averages less than ten points per game, but he's still just 19 years old. If he can get some NBA coaching, his skills could allow him to blossom into a really good defensive player. That's what the Lakers would be banking on if they eventually draft him.
The Lakers do need a plan at the center spot for the future. Davis still has some good years left, but he doesn't have a good backup. That could change depending on what the Lakers do at the trade deadline. If they don't address it this season, they could use the 2025 NBA Draft to help fix that issue.
Los Angeles has to figure out how to start building a future. They have punted on figuring out a plan for a while because they have been trading draft picks in order to improve their current roster. That needs to stop at this point.
