Derek Fisher Reveals New Take on Iconic Buzzer Beater From 2004 Playoffs
Back in the 2004 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers were trying to win an NBA title in what ended up being the final year of the Kobe Bryant/Shaq dynasty.
They went all in that season, also bringing in Karl Malone and Gary Payton as guys who they thought could help them win the title.
It almost ended up working. The Lakers made it all the way to the NBA Finals before losing to the Detroit Pistons in five games. Los Angeles wouldn't have even gotten that far if it wasn't for point guard Derek Fisher.
Fisher hit one of the biggest shots in Lakers history in that playoff run.
In Game 5 of the second round against the Spurs, the Lakers were down one with 0.4 seconds left in the game. Fisher then hit a game-winning shot to give Los Angeles a 3-2 lead in the series. The Lakers would go on to win the series and obviously make the Finals.
While speaking on Podcast P with Paul George, Fisher was asked about that play. He offered up an interesting perspective on that final shot.
"For a long time, it reminded me of a down year, if that makes sense, because we lost in the Finals to the Pistons, so I’m like, ‘I don’t want to remember 2004’, but you can’t escape the moment. Yeah, the play wasn’t designed for me, and if you’re on a team with Kobe and Shaq, the play is not for you."
"I’m not mad about that at all, either. So the play wasn’t designed for me; it was really the gravitational pull that the two of those guys have by pulling players towards them like I just kind of stood there and waited for the right moment to go to the open space, and I always give Gary Payton a ton of credit because he was taking the ball out and most guys will force it to the superstars in that situation because they don’t want to be the one that has to explain ‘why you tried to throw it to this dude as opposed to try to throw it to Kobe or Shaq?!’ So, I always give GP major love for making like what was the right basketball decision. It ended up working out, but a lot of dudes would have forced that ball to Kobe or Shaq.’
It was clearly the right decision by Payton to pass it to Fisher. He ended up making the big shot, and that gave the Lakers a chance to beat the Spurs and move on to the Western Conference Finals.
While the lost in the NBA Finals, it was still a great moment for Fisher and the Lakers franchise.
