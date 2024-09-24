3 Blockbuster Trades for Lakers to Blow Up Roster
After signing no new free agents this summer, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to be pinging their hopes on first-time head coach JJ Redick to help the club improve from within.
L.A. only made a handful of semi-significant offseason changes from its year-end 2023-24 roster. The club selected rookie guards Dalton Knecht, an All-American with the Tennessee Voulnteers, and Bronny James, a raw reserve with the USC Trojans, in this past June's 2024 NBA Draft. Los Angeles also let point guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Taurean Prince depart for veteran's minimum contracts with the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks in free agency, respectively. On the two-way signings front, the Lakers are auditioning center Colin Castleton for a second season, while bringing on forward Armel Traore and former No. 33 draft pick center Christian Koloko to fill their other slots.
Kylor Kelley, Quincy Olivari, Jordan Goodwin and Sean East are all reportedly inked to Exhibit 10 contracts.
Let's be real: L.A. is most likely doomed to hover around the 47-35 record it posted last season, even with a new head coach seemingly more inclined towards less random rotational toggling and a more modern offensive focus (plus, hopefully, more entertaining press conferences). Aging All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis remain excellent players, but they need more of the defense-first, two-way help the team had been surrounded with when it won its 2020 championship. So much more, in fact, that Los Angeles just might not have the assets to really get it that much depth anymore.
What if the Lakers took a different approach to their roster, and opted instead to tear the whole thing down? Here are some trade pitches for team president Rob Pelinka.
Anthony Davis to the New Orleans Pelicans for Brandon Ingram, Jordan Hawkins, 4 First Round Picks, 1 First Round Pick Swap
Yes, it's an asset-depreciated reversal of L.A.'s original deal to acquire Davis from the team that drafted him in 2019.
The Pelicans remain in win-now mode, somewhat, but they need a center after Jonas Valanciunas walked in free agency, and seem iffy on the long-term fit of All-Star forward Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, with a clear preference for moving forward with Williamson. Ingram still has plenty of value as an elite scorer, though his defensive shortcomings could give potential trade partners some pause. L.A. would essentially be bringing back its former No. 2 overall draft pick temporarily, in order to flip him for hopefully more first round picks in a future deal.
LeBron James to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson, Gary Payton II, 3 First Round Draft Picks, 2 Pick Swaps
The Lakers would need to wait until after Dec. 15 before making this deal, since Anderson was brought on as a free agent this summer. Obviously, Golden State would likely prefer to ditch Moses Moody over the more promising Kuminga, but the two sides may be pretty far apart from terms on a contract extension, to the point where it might behoove them to move on. Given James' advanced age, the Warriors may balk at offloading three future first round picks, but his current talent would certainly make him worth the long-term risk.
Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura to Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, 2 First Round Picks, 2 First Round Pick Swaps, 1 Second Rounder
This would greatly improve Miami's title odds in 2025, as Reaves is essentially a more efficient, less ball-dominant, less defensively horrific version of Herro for less than half the price. The 6-foot-4 Russell is big enough to occasionally play as a shooting guard in spot minutes next to Terry Rozier, though ostensibly he'd serve as the latter's backup at the point. Robinson is on a lengthy, pricey deal, though as a solid shooter he could have value down the line as a trade chip. The real asset the Lakers would be getting back would be the two first round selections, the pair of pick swaps, and a second.
