3 Former Lakers Champions Dominating Overseas Together
Dwight Howard, DeMarcus Cousins, and Quinn Cook, former Lakers teammates, are teaming up overseas as they compete for the Taiwan Mustangs this summer. The ex-Lakers are headed to the finals with the Mustangs for the Asian Tournament title.
Cook led the Mustangs in their win over the Zamboanga Valientes over the weekend. Cook scored 40 points, including 10 3-pointers, while bringing down 10 rebounds.
All three players were on the 2020 Lakers team that brought an NBA Championship to Los Angeles. Now, they have teamed up overseas to vie for the title in the Asian Tournament. The Taiwan Mustangs are currently the favorite to win the final. The tournament features teams from all over the world including the Philippines, China, Japan, and South Korea.
Howard has played in Taiwan since 2022 when he signed with the Taiwan Beer Leopards. In May 2024, Howard signed with the Taiwan Mustangs. He made history by becoming the first player and part-owner in the league. Bringing ex-Lakers Cousins and Cook on board this summer is part of his mission to recruit more NBA stars to play in Taiwan.
Cousins, who was last in the NBA during the 2022-23 season, played for the Leopards this year and led them to the league championship. The 33-year-old was named the Finals MVP.
Cook has been with a variety of teams overseas in Russia, China, and Puerto Rico. His last NBA stint was during the 2020-21 season.
Howard's only NBA championship is from the 2020 championship win with the Lakers. He played an integral role coming off the bench and was Anthony Davis' backup for most games. The NBA veteran played a crucial role in the Western Conference Finals versus the Denver Nuggets. He was vital in containing Denver's super star Nikola Jokic.
Howard has expressed his disappointment that the Lakers from the 2020 championship were split up.
"We were the best team," Howard said via the Above The Rim NBA podcast. "The only thing I’m mad about is they didn’t keep all of us together.”
Like Howard, Cook also came off the bench for the Lakers. Cousins was unable to see any time on the court in 2020 due to a torn ACL.
"Our team chemistry was through the roof," Cousins said. "We had so much fun together.”
The Lakers held the best record in the Western Conference, 49-14, before "The Bubble" began in Orlando, Florida. They eventually went on to bring home another trophy to Los Angeles.