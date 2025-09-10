3 Free Agent Forwards Lakers Should Target If LeBron James Leaves in 2026
Although the moves made by the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets earned the most headlines of any Western Conference club not named the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Lakers did make three big summer signings of their own — plus one huge extension.
L.A. managed to ink five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic to a three-year, $160.8 million maximum veteran contract extension. Retaining its newest superstar was understandably the top order of business for team president Rob Pelinka.
Pelinka quickly got to work this offseason constructing a roster that might be better suited to Doncic's strengths than the 50-32 club that got quickly ousted in a five-game first-round playoff series by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Although he let 3-and-D combo forward Dorian Finney-Smith ditch the Lakers for a four-year, $52.7 million contract with Houston, Pelinka replaced him with a cheaper, younger option. Pelinka inked combo forward Jake LaRavia to a two-season, $12 million deal.
The biggest move Pelinka made, however, was his decision to sign former No. 1 overall draft pick Deandre Ayton to a two-year, $16.2 million deal. Jaxson Hayes — who was also re-signed, albeit on a veteran's minimum agreement — was always a fill-in option at the position, and by the end of the playoffs JJ Redick had benched him entirely.
Los Angeles also signed former Defensive Player of the Year guard Marcus Smart to a two-season, $10.5 million contract to help augment the club's underwhelming perimeter defense.
Why all the two-year deals?
Clearly, the Lakers are hoping to be able to sign one of the two multi-time MVP superstars who could be available in the summer of 2027, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Granted, both players will be 32 by then, but both should still be All-NBA-caliber at least.
The Lakers' second-biggest move this summer, beyond the Doncic deal, was its decision not to sign 21-time All-NBA power forward LeBron James to the kind of one-plus-one deal (one year guaranteed, one year at a player option) to which he's grown accustomed. Instead, the four-time league MVP has become an expiring $52.6 million contract.
Pelinka and Los Angeles appear reticent to even slightly commit to a 40-year-old superstar with insane NBA mileage. Still, James remains quite formidable as a talent (he made the All-NBA Second Team just last year, although he was exposed defensively in the playoffs), and arguably deserves better from this franchise.
If the Lakers want to make a splash before 2027, here are some free agent forward replacement options for James who could be solid fits next to Doncic. Would Austin Reaves, a free agent next summer, need to be included in any deal as a possible sign-and-trade piece? Perhaps. His fit next to Doncic and James has been awkward, as all three are ball-dominant players who struggle on defense.
Kevin Durant
The 15-time All-Star has yet to agree to a contract extension with his latest club, the Houston Rockets, and is a longtime friend to James. He could make sense as a floor-spacing successor. Durant at this stage is a better defender than James, but he's no longer Golden State Warriors-era effective on that end of the court.
A mercurial figure, he may demand a long-term commitment that Pelinka could be unwilling to offer. That and the fact that Houston seems likely to extend him before the start of 2026 free agency make this borderline-wishful thinking.
Andrew Wiggins
Wiggins is already seen as a possible trade target for the Lakers before he even hits free agency next year. The biggest issue with him is that he seems to have peaked three years ago, despite being all of 30 years old. Still, he could be had for far less than the minimum, and is a solid two-way option with above-average athleticism.
The former No. 1 pick in 2014 is only making $27.3 million this year with the Miami Heat and seems likely to get a haircut on his next deal.
John Collins
Collins has major athletic upside and can play at either forward spot.
Although he's been buried on lottery-bound Utah Jazz clubs for a few years, this inaugural season on the L.A. Clippers should give the Lakers a good sense of how he could play off a ball-dominant superstar guard in James Harden.
