Ex-Laker Believes LA Will Come to Regret Firing Darvin Ham
The Los Angeles Lakers are in turmoil right now after failing to land one of the most highly regarded college basketball coaches, Dan Hurley. The Lakers brass took a big swing and missed and are now left to pick up the pieces as their head coaching search continues. It was an ultimate fail, and now we're 15 days away from the NBA Draft and 19 days away from the start of free agency with no head coach in sight.
It's been a total dumpster fire, especially in the last few days, and many people pointed to it as if it was a mistake in letting go of former head coach Darvin Ham.
One of the many in that camp is former Lakers guard Lou Williams. Williams appeared on FanDuel TV's Run It Back and said it might have been a mistake to let go of Ham.
"I'll go viral, and I'll say maybe [The Lakers] made a mistake by letting Darvin Ham go," Williams said. "It was very early in his career, very early in this process. Sometimes, you have to allow things to go and allow things to see what you're going to get out of it."
Williams added that these constant moves of head coaches could hurt their chances of free agency, and he's right to a certain extent. Nonetheless, the move to let go of Ham was the right one.
Ham had lost the locker room, and when a player like Anthony Davis says they don't know what they're doing on the court, that's a reflection of the coaching staff, which is unacceptable. The Lakers locker room is difficult to deal with, but at the same time, Ham was not the right person to lead this Lakers team, and that was evident this past season.
This coaching cycle isn't the strongest, and with failing to land Hurley, L.A. may need to settle for scraps.
