All Lakers Expert Predictions for Game 1 Matchup vs Timberwolves
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers kick off their 2024-25 NBA regular season against the revamped Minnesota Timberwolves.
Minnesota is less physically imposing than it was last season, when its All-Star frontcourt tandem of power forward Karl-Anthony Towns and Defensive Player of the Year center Rudy Gobert finally meshed, creating the most intimidating frontline in the league that perfectly accented All-NBA shooting guard Anthony Edwards. Fleshed out by All-Defensive Team small forward Jaden McDaniels, former All-Star point guard Mike Conley, Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid, and versatile bench wings Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kyle Anderson, Minnesota nabbed a 56-26 record and the Western Conference's No. 3 overall record.
The Timberwolves swept the star-studded Phoenix Suns in the first round, took down the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the second round (after Denver had dispatched of the Lakers in a five-game first round series), and looked like potentially one of the great defensive juggernauts before their big men's vulnerabilities where exposed by the rim-rolling Dallas Mavericks.
So Minnesota pivoted this summer (Towns' bloated contract may have also had something to do with it), flipping Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for a draft pick, three-time All-Star power forward Julius Randle, and yet another switchy wing defender in Donte DiVincenzo. Anderson departed in free agency for the Golden State Warriors. The Timberwolves also traded their unprotected 2031 first-round pick and a top-one-pick-protected 2030 swap to acquire the rights to draft former Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham, the No. 8 pick in this year's draft.
Los Angeles also opened its preseason against the Timberwolves. In an October 4 Palm Desert encounter, the Lakers sat All-NBA stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James, and subsequently fell 124-107 to Minnesota. Shooting guards Austin Reaves and Dalton Knecht led the way for L.A. with 16 points apiece in the defeat.
So how will the Lakers, who are pretty much unchanged from their 2023-24 incarnation outside of a head coach swap and the additions of rookie Knecht and Bronny James, look Tuesday night against the deeper Timberwolves? Let's get into it.
Who Will Step Up For The Lakers' Bench?
Knecht had been the surprise story for L.A.'s preseason. His biggest moment was an overtime victory against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. In 32 minutes against the Suns, Knecht scored a whopping 35 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field (8-of-13 from long range) and 7-of-8 shooting from the charity stripe. He also pulled down seven rebounds, blocked two shots, swiped a pair of steals and dished out one dime. The 6-foot-6 swingman averaged 18.0 points on .437/.360/.833 shooting splits, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks across 26.7 minutes per.
Will Minnesota's New Rotation Be Easier or Harder to Play for Los Angeles?
The Lakers have a major frontcourt depth problem behind starters James, Davis and Rui Hachimura — all of whom are expected to play today, though Hachimura sat out a few preseason games with an apparent calf injury. The Timberwolves did have a uniquely difficult frontcourt for even oversized opposing frontlines, but the 6-foot-8 Randle — not an elite 3-point shooter, but willing to let fly at volume — is ostensibly easier to defend than a pair of 7-footers in Towns and Gobert.
