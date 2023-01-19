All Lakers Expert Predictions for Wednesday Night's Game Against the Sacramento Kings

Your Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column on Monday with a 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. On Wednesday, they're welcoming in the Sacramento Kings to the Crypto.com Arena, looking to get an important win against a team ahead of them in the Western Conference standings.

The Kings have been one of the biggest surprises of the season, currently sitting at 24-18 as the No. 4 seed in the West. The Lakers are the No. 13 seed at 20-24, but that just shows how tight-packed the Western Conference standings are. The Lakers are all the way back at the No. 13 seed, but they're just five games out of being a top four seed.

So, Wednesday night's game is clearly very important, especially when you consider the fact that it's the final matchup between these teams this season. The Kings currently lead the Lakers 2-1 in the season series, so the Lakers must win to have a chance at holding the tiebreaker over them at the end of the year. Domantas Sabonis is out for the Kings, while LeBron James will suit up for the Lakers. For once, the Lakers have an advantage in the health column. Let's get into our predictions:

1. Who will be the Lakers' high scorer among non-All-Stars?

Alex: I'm only counting LeBron James as an All-Star here, meaning Russell Westbrook is in play. That said, I'm going to give the edge to Thomas Bryant, who is just a bucket whenever he's fed around the rim. He can even nail the occasional catch-and-shot trey!

Noah: I like the Thomas Bryant answer but I'm going to go with Russell Westbrook. I see him playing a big role off the bench in this high-scoring affair. He should score over 20 for a sixth straight game.

2. How can the Lakers neutralize De'Aaron Fox defensively?

Noah: Hope and pray. But in all seriousness, make sure the perimeter guard on him has help. If Patrick Beverly is taking Fox, make sure Troy Brown Jr./Dennis Schröder are providing help on the side, and Thomas Bryant is ready in the paint for the quick drive. With Sabonis out, all focus should be on slowing down Fox and forcing him to be a facilitator.

Alex: Agreed. I don't trust Pat Bev to be able to handle Fox, nine years his junior, one-on-one at this stage in his career.

3. How many Sacramento Kings players are better than the third-best Laker? Also, while we're here, who is the third-best Laker?

Alex: You could mount an honest argument in favor of starting swingman Lonnie Walker IV over overpriced reserve guard Russell Westbrook, but ultimately Westbrook's passing, rebounding and leadership make him a pretty lethal option for LA -- at least, during the first 46 minutes of regulation. I'd give him the edge as LA's third-best player. Thomas Bryant has been excellent with expanded minutes, and is playing within himself -- something Westbrook occasionally struggles to do -- but I'd put him a smidge behind Walker. In terms of tallying the Kings who are better than Westbrook, here's who I've got: Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, and lottery rookie Keegan Murray.



Noah: Russell Westbrook has to be considered the third-best player, although I think a case could and should be made for Austin Reaves. But right now, it goes to Westbrook, who's the favorite to win the Sixth Man of the Year Award. And as far as who on Sacramento is better than him, I'll say Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox for sure. Harrison Barnes is having a down year, so I'd still say Westbrook has the edge as the better player — and I haven't seen enough from Keegan Murray to consider him better just yet.

4. Which Lakers guard needs to get hot tonight for LA to have a prayer?

Alex: Dennis Schröder has quietly been having a rough go of it since the Lakers' five-game winning streak gave way for a three-game losing streak. During the winning streak, Schröder averaged 21.4 points on .508/.536/.875 shooting splits and posted a +7.4 plus-minus during his minutes on the floor. Across the four games since (during which LA is 1-3), however, the 6'3" vet is averaging just 9.5 points on .273/.071/.813 shooting splits and posting a -5 plus-minus. His Lakers need him to step up. Will he?

Noah: I like the way Patrick Beverly has been shooting the ball this year, and he should play a lot of minutes as the go-to De'Aaron Fox stopper. So if he can have another big game on both ends of the floor, the Lakers could be in a good position.

5. LeBron is in and Sabonis is out. Who do you have winning?

Alex: This is tough. If both teams were whole, I'd take the Kings in LA. But with Anthony Davis and Domantas Sabonis sidelined, it feels like more of a push. James has just been on an absolute tear of late, but the Kings are still deeper. I'll say the Kings by five.

Noah: Give me the Lakers at home in a high-scoring affair. I think they push the winning streak to two in an important Western Conference matchup. Lakers over Kings, 123-117.