Another Former Lakers Coach Being Eyed for Knicks Opening
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into a pivotal offseason. Many will have their eyes on the purple and gold as they look to build the best roster possible under head coach JJ Redick. Redick was hired last offseason, and the expectation is that he will be the head coach for quite some time.
More Lakers news: Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Star West Big Man to Lakers
The Lakers endured a grueling coaching search of their own last year, and now the New York Knicks are undergoing a similar process. The Knicks surprisingly fired Tom Thibodeau last week.
After leading the Knicks to their first conference finals appearance in 25 years, New York decided to go in a different direction. Now their coaching search is underway, and it is possible that they are eyeing former Lakers head coach Mike Brown.
According to Ian Begley of SNYtv, the Knicks could have Brown on their radar.
Jonathan Macri shared on X.
“Just got done recording with the great @IanBegley. When I asked about New York’s coaching search, Mike Brown was the first name he mentioned, along with another coach with Knick ties who may surprise some people.
Pod up soon,” wrote Macri.
Brown last coached the Sacramento Kings for the last two-plus seasons before he was fired in December 2024. Before his stint as head coach of the Sacramento Kings, he served as the head coach of the Lakers during the 2011-12 season.
Brown was not a popular hire for the Lakers, as it was expected L.A. would hire Phil Jackson once again. However, the Lakers' front office changed course last minute and hired Brown to a three-year deal.
It was during the shortened lockout season when each team played 66 games. The Lakers finished with a 41-25 record, which was good for third in the Western Conference. While they had a solid regular season, the Lakers were eventually eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the younger and hungrier Oklahoma City Thunder in five games.
Brown didn’t last two seasons as coach as he was fired five games into the 2012-13 season. His firing after five games was the third-fastest coaching change in NBA history.
The Knicks will continue their long and extensive search; there is a chance Brown lands in the Big Apple.
More Lakers news: Lakers Future With Luka Doncic Could Hinge on LeBron’s Decision
Lakers Could Reportedly Have Tough Time Landing Center Upgrade
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.