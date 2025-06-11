Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Star West Big Man to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have several options to consider this offseason. Their season ended abruptly and unexpectedly as they were bounced in the first round of the playoffs.
It is clear they need a major upgrade to their roster, specifically at the center position. Everyone knows that’s the position the Lakers need to upgrade in, and the front office knows that better than anybody.
The Lakers will look to upgrade their center position, and one player who has been linked to them is none other than Utah Jazz star big man, Walker Kessler. The Lakers have been linked to Kessler for sometime, and this latest trade proposal sees them land the star big man.
Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World shared this trade idea.
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz Receive: Dalton Knecht, 2031 First-Round Pick (LAL), 2025 No. 55 Overall Pick
“The Lakers need a rim protector on a rookie deal? Walker Kessler ranked fifth in the league at 12.2 rebounds per game and swatted 2.4 shots a night in a tidy 30.0 minutes per game. While he’s extension-eligible, reports say that Kessler could be made available if a team ponies up a first and a plus prospect, making a deal very probable.
“Plug Kessler next to LeBron and Luka, and you instantly fix the Lakers’ 15th-ranked defense. Kessler’s vertical spacing means Doncic can throw lobs over the top of traps, and James can cherry-pick rest possessions knowing the back line is covered. The Reaves-lite playmaking, you lose by moving Dalton Knecht, is outweighed by the genuine anchor you gain in the paint.”
Kessler would be the most ideal player for the Lakers. He is young and has all the tools to be a great center in the league. Kessler is only 23 years old and could be a great fit alongside Luka Doncic for years to come.
The Jazz could find themselves fielding offers for Walker Kessler this summer, and while the Lakers are expected to make a push, Utah may be reluctant to send him to Los Angeles.
Kessler has been tied to the Lakers for a while now, and although L.A. might not have the strongest trade package on paper, Rob Pelinka has proven time and again that he can make something out of limited assets.
