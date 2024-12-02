Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves Headline Lakers Injury Report vs Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers will play in their second leg of a back-to-back on Monday when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves.
It will be their second matchup against Minnesota this season. The Lakers were depleted on Sunday night against the Jazz, and they hope that on Monday, they will have more of their essential pieces available on the court.
The Lakers' injury report includes many key players, including superstars Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves, for Monday's game.
Davis is ruled probable but likely to play. Probable tags will be Davis' new norm this season as he continues managing his left foot issue. He was dominant in Sunday's win over the Jazz, producing 33 points on 13-for-25 shooting from the field, 11 rebounds, one block and two steals over 39 minutes.
Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell is in the same boat after he was ruled out on Sunday due to an illness. Russell has now been upgraded to probable and could be on the court on Monday.
As for Reaves, he is listed as questionable due to a left pelvic contusion. He missed his first game of the season on Sunday due to the same injury.
If Reaves is out for this contest, Russell could play a more significant role in this key Western Conference showdown. This season, Reaves has played like the third-best player on the team, averaging 16.7 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 44 percent from the field and 35 percent from three in 19 games.
The Lakers also listed second-year guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and forward Cam Reddish as questionable.
After playing significant minutes for the first time in a long time, Hood-Schifino lands on the injury report due to left groin soreness. On Sunday, he totaled 14 minutes off the bench and tallied four points, one rebound, one assist, and one block.
Reddish is dealing with an illness and is also questionable. The former Duke forward has been solid for the Lakers all season long as the starter. He is averaging 3.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.5 assists while shooting 54 percent from the field.
If Reddish is unable to go, Lakers third-year guard Max Christie will play an expanded role. Christie has been phenomenal for L.A. lately. With or without Reddish, Christie's excellent play should still be expected.
The Lakers have also ruled out Bronny James, Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood.
More Lakers: JJ Redick Looking to Emphasize Lakers Best Asset With New Starting Lineup