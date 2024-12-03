Lakers' Anthony Davis Baffled Over Constant Defensive Player of the Year Snubs
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis started the season trending toward an MVP performance, but he still can't believe he has never won a Defensive Player of the Year award.
"There's nothing that I can't do defensively," Davis told Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports. "I can switch one-through-five. I'm one of the best at guarding pick-and-rolls, an elite rim protector. Whatever you need me to do defensively, I can do. I honestly just stopped caring about it. But I'm not sure why I haven't received one yet, even though I'm in a conversation about it every year. At this point, I'm kind of just over it. I'm focusing on winning a championship."
Davis isn't sure why he's been snubbed over the years for the accolade, but he believes the standards for the award change.
"I think the goal post just moves sometimes. Some guys throughout the years have been awarded Defensive Player of the Year because they had the most blocks in a season. I've done that a couple of times and haven't gotten it. Or is it about team defense? Or is it about individual defense and what numbers do you have on the defensive end?"
While Davis may never get an answer as to why he's never won Defensive Player of the Year, the Lakers star is focused on winning another championship in Los Angeles. Davis and LeBron James brought the city of LA its first title in a decade in 2020, but the team hasn't returned to the NBA Finals since then.
"Right now we're in control of our own destiny since we're sitting in the [sixth] seed, so we've just got to continue to do what we do," Davis said."[LeBron and I] definitely want to win another championship. I want to win another championship. I want a parade. I want to experience that. I know [LeBron] wants to. I know some guys on our team want to win their first one. We're all competitive and we're all playing for each other and just trying to play the right way for one common goal."
Davis is averaging career-highs in points (28.6) and 3-point percentage (37.5%) while posting 11.5 rebounds. If Davis continues this pace, he could very well be a leading candidate to win MVP.
The Lakers certainly need a consistent scorer on the floor and Davis could be the answer for the team in 2024-25.
More Lakers: Los Angeles Provides Massive Injury Update on Austin Reaves