Anthony Davis Calls Out ‘Unacceptable’ Aspect of Lakers Game Plan in Win
The Los Angeles Lakers returned to their winning ways on Friday night, defeating the Tronto Raptors 131-125.
The Lakers dominated the game for most of it, but they sometimes took their foot off the gas pedal. After a spectacular first quarter in which they held a 43-19 lead, L.A. let the Raptors get back in the game and make it a bit more competitive.
A win is hard to get in the league, and no one knows that any better than Lakers superstar Anthony Davis. Davis spoke to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell and didn't mince any words regarding the team's performance.
Davis said that his team's performance was 'unacceptable.'
"Unacceptable. Yeah, we won, and we'll take the win for sure because it is hard to win in this league, especially on the road, but we're a long way to where we want to be."
"Having a big lead like that, giving them 31 points, I think 31 in the second, 38 in the third, like if we're going to do anything of goals or aspirations this season, we cannot allow that on the defensive end."
After allowing the Raptors only 19 points in the first quarter, they allowed them to score 30+ points in each quarter after that.
The Raptors scored 74 points in the second half with 37 points in the third and fourth quarters.
The Lakers allowed the Raptors to shoot 48.6 percent from the field. The Raptors outrebounded the Lakers by one, 44-43, and had more blocks, assists, and points in the paint.
Davis is the Lakers' best player and has been showing it so far through six games this season. Friday night was no exception, as he recorded 38 points on 14-for-20 shooting from the field, 11 rebounds, two assists, three steals, and two blocks.
This season, Davis is playing like the best player in the league, averaging 31.8 points per game (first in the league), 12.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and shooting 57.3 percent from the field.
Although Davis prides himself on the defensive end, he is getting the opportunity to shine on the offensive end. Davis is showing that he is a No. 1 option for the team despite having an all-time great by his side, LeBron James.
Davis believes his team can improve on the defensive end, and they will have their next chance to do so on Monday when they face the Detroit Pistons.
