Lakers' Anthony Davis Demands Los Angeles Trade for 'Another Big'
Nine-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis is getting honest about how he wants his team to handle the February 6 NBA trade deadline.
During a new sitdown with Shams Charania of ESPN, Davis made explicit something that anyone who has watched the Lakers all season has noticed. The Lakers need help, in one particular department: size.
"I think we need another big," Davis told Charania. "I feel like I've always been at my best when I've been a four. And having a big out there, we know it worked when we won the championship with JaVale [McGee] and Dwight [Howard] at the five when I'm at the four."
Davis did close most games in the 2019-20 season at center, but he started games at the power forward spot alongside McGee at center. Howard gave then-Los Angeles head coach Frank Vogel another look at the five spot, in addition to McGee and Davis.
Since Darvin Ham first assumed the gig in 2022-23, Davis has been generally playing center. That has remained the case with JJ Redick at the helm this year. But Davis, for one, clearly wants to move on.
"I think our '19-20 team was like the perfect construction of a team. We had shooters, we had dogs defensively, we had scorers. Everybody knew their role."
After the Lakers' 117-96 massacre over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night in a national TNT game, Davis talked with reporters postgame about his interview with Charania.
Davis led the Lakers in scoring with 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the floor and 6-of-6 shooting from the charity stripe. He also pulled down eight rebounds, dished out three dimes, blocked three shots, and swiped one steal.
"I mean, we always want to have a championship mindset," Davis said. "We always want it to be attainable. I think our front office is, obviously, working."
The 6-foot-10 big man then went on to suggest that team president Rob Pelinka was already working the phones while at least exploring trade possibilities.
"Rob is working on trying to better the team," Davis added. "But for us, it's about going out and playing. Whether something happens or not, we have to go out and compete with whatever is in this locker."
