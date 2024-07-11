Lakers News: Anthony Davis Emerges as East Rival's Preferred Trade Target
Eastern Conference powerhouse the New York Knicks reportedly have Lakers superstar Anthony Davis as their No. 1 option on their "dream list."
Craig Carton of FS1 mentioned that the Knicks would love to make a move for Davis.
"I know who the Knicks have had conversations about," Carton said. "I'm going to tell you. There is a player that I don't think they can get, but I know who is No. 1 on the Knicks' dream list. I know this. It's a fact. It's 100 percent. Just trust me on it. I've said it on this show before. The New York Knicks – if they could make it happen and figure it out – would like to add Anthony Davis to the roster. That's the guy that they want more than any other player in the league."
Davis is coming off one of the better seasons of his career, averaging 24.7 points per game while playing a career-high 76 games, and finished First-team All-Defnese, an NBA All-Star, and fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
While the Knicks may have interest in Davis, the Lakers have zero interest in trading their superstar big man. Davis established himself as the Lakers' best player last season, and with Lakers superstar LeBron James at the trial end of his career, the Lakers need Davis now more than ever to lead the charge among this duo.
Davis will soon be the Lakers' lone superstar, and that could happen after this upcoming season, as James has a player option and could choose to retire. The Lakers are leaning on Davis to be their superstar until he decides to call it quits, but all that could change in the coming years. If the Lakers decide to rebuild, Davis would be the first piece they'd trade.
In the meantime, Davis will lead the charge and do his best to get the Lakers back to being contenders in a very challenging Western Conference.
More Lakers: Lakers' Anthony Davis Weighs in on LA's Lack of Moves This Offseason