NBA World Fears LeBron James Retirement After John Cena News

WWE superstar John Cena ended his legendary career Saturday night with a submission loss at the hands of Gunther.

More news: Did Dodgers Owner Mark Walter Overpay for the Lakers? Expert Weighs In (Exclusive)

Cena's finale to a 24-year career has some on the internet emotionally preparing for the end of Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James' own legendary career.

"LeBron James is now the last remaining American superhero," X user Sinking posted after Cena's retirement.

James has yet to announce whether this season will be his last in the NBA. After missing the first 14 games of the 2025-26 season, James made his debut in November after recovering from a lower back sciatica injury. James is now the only player in NBA history to play in 23 seasons.

More news: Lakers' LeBron James Shrugs Off Playoff Talk Following Rich Paul 'Contender' Remarks

James isn't focused on individual accomplishments, however, as he has continuously affirmed his desire for the Lakers to contend for an NBA championship. After the Lakers lost in the NBA Cup quarterfinals to the San Antonio Spurs, James spoke on the team's focus on improving in the months leading up to the playoffs.

“It’s December what? 10th?” LeBron told reporters after the game. “You’re talking about the playoffs? No, I can’t, I can’t do that. It’s not ok. Not in my mindset. I can’t think about what we can do in the playoffs in December. What I can say is that the habits that we built throughout the regular season, each month, if we are in a position to make it to the postseason and be able to get to that point, we have to build it now. But as far as talking about what type of damage we can do in the postseason in December, it’s not right for the basketball Gods, not for me.”

James' 23rd Season So Far

The 40-year-old is averaging 16.5 points, 6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game this season, as he continues to show he can contribute to a contending roster, even as he prepares to turn 41 in a matter of weeks. With no guarantees for next season, the NBA world should enjoy every second of James' season this year.

"I know I am on the other side of the hump, for sure," James said in September on Complex's 360 With Speedy. "Come on now, I'm not gonna play another 23 years, that's for damn sure. And I'm not gonna play another ten. So, I'm definitely gearing up to where the end is. I'm not there yet. But I am super blessed to be able to sit here.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.